Fortnum & Mason is selling Heinz ketchup chocolate truffles for Valentine's Day

There’s always that one friend who puts tomato ketchup on everything and we’ve just found the perfect Valentine’s present for them.

Heinz has partnered up with Fortnum & Mason to create something that almost certainly shouldn’t exist - ketchup chocolate truffles.





The heart-shaped box contains a selection of milk, white and dark truffles, in which you’ll find a filling of tomato ketchup and chocolate ganache.





The boxes will be available from 30 January but best be quick if you want to get your hands on some as there’s a limited stock that will likely sell out fast.





They’ll be available online and in selected stores for £19.95 a box.





Fortnum & Mason’s Confectionery Buyer, Sophie Young, described the chocolates as “unexpectedly delicious”.

“During the recipe development process, our chocolatiers considered the flavour profiles of both cocoa and the much-loved Heinz Tomato Ketchup, playing tasting elements off each other to balance both creaminess and tanginess.

“They have developed something truly and unexpectedly delicious, showcasing Fortnum’s ability to create unique and exciting pairings that will capture the attention of ketchup enthusiasts and satisfy even the most sophisticated of palates.”

The chocolates are the latest in a 134-year partnership between the two brands, with Fortnum & Mason becoming the first UK store to sell Heinz back in 1886.





If you think your partner may prefer something more traditional, Fortnum & Mason is still selling all its signature truffles, along with some pretty cute Valentines-themed iced biscuits.



