Forget Fyre Festival, new Coachella documentary is the ultimate festival alternative

Following in the footsteps of Netflix’s infamous Fyre Festival documentary, depicting the fall and fall of the greatest party that never was, a new documentary charting the 20 year rise of California’s Coachella festival is set to be released online.



Sure, there might not be an Andy King-inspired character fully prepared to go above and beyond to get the job done, but in a summer that’s set to see every major music festival cancelled or postponed, it might just be the Corona respite we need.





The first trailer for the documentary - entitled Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert - has been released and it features some of music’s biggest names.













From Billie Eilish and Beyonce to Paul McCartney and 2Pac from beyond the grave, the festival has become known for having one of the world’s most star-studded line-ups.





Naturally, the trailer is one big ode to the festival, blowing its own trumpet harder than the Uptown Funk brass band.





However, for music fans and those interested in the history of the music and arts festival alike, this is one doc that’s well worth a watch - particularly with plenty of time on our hands.





Usually taking place from 10 April in Coachella Valley, located in the Colorado Desert, this year’s festival has optimistically been postponed until 9 October in an attempt to dodge the Covid-19 fallout.





As for whether the show will indeed go on? We’ll just have to sit tight and see.





The full documentary will be available to stream on YouTube at 7pm GMT on 10 April - the festival’s original launch date.



