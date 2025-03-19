First trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 swings into action — and we now know when its hitting Netflix

The next film in the ongoing partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix is Happy Gilmore 2, which is being released nearly 30 years after the original release – for Sandler fans, this will be their Gladiator 2.

The trailer also showed off a release date: 25 July this year. Plenty of stars from the original will return, alongside Sandler, who plays the titular Happy. If you loved the original, which must go down as one of Sandlers best, it would be welcome to see Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald all returning, with the latter playing Sandler’s nemesis, Shooter McGavin.

Alongside the old cast are some fresh faces, too. Most notably, Bad Bunny will appear as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who looks to be playing Happy’s caddy in the upcoming film. On top of some new stars, Netflix also confirmed some professional golfers are set to appear in the movie.

These include John Daly, Paige Spiranac, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris. NFL star Travis Kelce, who broke the Ted Lasso season 4 news recently, also appears for a cameo.

You can check out the brand new trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 below:

From watching the trailer, one thing is for sure. Happy has been out of the game for some time but is considered something of a legend within golf circles.

Happy Gilmore 2 is coming exclusively to Netflix, and some fans are likely to be disappointed. The film will be released straight to the streamer, entirely skipping a theatrical release at the pictures, so you won’t be able to see it on the big screen. Hopefully, this changes closer to release, but Netflix usually only releases films it pushes for awards at the cinema, so we’ll have to wait and see.

