Final Spider-Man No Way Home arrives - as do key villains

It's the one we've been waiting for: the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has arrived and it has given us the clearest indication yet of just what is going on.

Peter Parker is struggling. Since he was bitten by that radioactive spider he has only had one week of his life that's normal. And so sets up the story for No Way Home, Parker wants everyone to forget that he is Spider-Man.

Dr Strange tries to help but bungles a spell that opens up the meta-universe and Spidey's old foes are back to do some damage.

This final Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is fantastic. It sets up the story without giving too much away, while confirming that we are going to see some of the villains of Spider-Man's past make an appearance... just not the ones from this Spider-Man's past.

Because of this, there's more of a look at Doc Ock who is proving himself to be more than a token villain, there's also a blast of Sandman and the first appearance of Electro. Couple this with a black-costumed Spidey (which may just be Parker), The Green Goblin and The Lizard and Parker has one hell of a fight on his hands.

This new Spider-Man No Way Home trailer comes with the news that the UK is set to get the movie a few days early than the US - on 15 December, with the US to see it on the big screen 17 December.

Marvel will be hoping that Spider-Man: No Way Home has a better reception that Eternals, where reviews were mixed - although it seems to be doing well in the box office.

If you are after more Marvel goodies, the brilliant Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings isnow streaming on Disney Plus.