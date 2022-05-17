Fantasy Football League is back, with brand-new hosts

Fantasy Football League is back, with two new hosts taking over from original presenters David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

That's right, the presenter baton, or should we say ball, has been passed with the brand-new Fantasy Football League show, which is set to debut on Sky.

Taking the place of Baddiel and Skinner is none other than Matt Lucas and Elis James (James and Lucas, Lucas and James?!) who will be fronting the show which has 16 episodes and debuts in the Autumn.

Fantasy Football League was first aired slap-bang in the middle of britpop and culminated in the Euro 96 finals, which were hosted in England and, because of the show, Three Lions became the unofficial anthem for England.. Those were its golden years - it was resurrected for Euro 98 and Euro 2004 but didn't quite have the same impact.

Featuring the likes of Phoenix from the Flames and A Few Things We've Noticed from Watching Football, it was a massive success - mostly down to its presenters.

In its heyday, Sky tried to emulate the show with its own, Soccer AM, which also had success for the broadcaster.

Now, it is hoping that the Fantasy Football League show can bring back some of the glory days of footie punditry and banter on the TV.

“I loved watching Fantasy Football League with Frank, David and Statto and am chuffed to bits to be a part of this new incarnation," said Matt Lucas about presenting the show,

"I now make a living eating cake and watching football. I must be the luckiest man in the world. I also get to share the sofa with Elis, who is not only hilarious but the biggest football geek I’ve ever met. See you next season.”



Standup comedian Elis James is no stranger to sports, having been a mainstay of 5 Live's Fighting Talk.

As for what Baddiel and Skinner think - when the news first broke back in April, Baddiel tweeted that it was happening "with their blessing".

They are. With mine and Frank’s blessing. https://t.co/3Q5NrXkl6n

— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 29, 2022

Sky has also revealed that Never Mind The Buzzcocks is coming back for a second season and Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe will be looking at the world of local news in Hold The Front Page, a six-part series following them get into journalism.

Got Got Need is also a new football-based show, which will be centred on the World Cup and feature Jamie and Harry Redknapp.

