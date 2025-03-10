A new limited edition The Last of Us controller is coming just in time for the HBO show's second season

It’s been 12 years since The Last of Us first scared the life out of gamers, and now, in anticipation of the second season of the TV adaptation coming to HBO, PlayStation is releasing a limited edition DualSense controller in its honour– and it’s a beauty.

Like most of the DualSense controllers, this iteration is two-toned. The primary section is black with white trimmings, including the shoulder buttons and analog sticks. The front is decorated with embossed trophy images related to the franchise in black, with three symbols painted white and the game’s title written across the back, also in white. Fortunately, there’s nothing scary on the front, so you can still have an escape when tuning into Astro Bot or something less stressful.

The three white symbols on the front include the Fireflies' iconic logo, first seen in the first game, and a wolf and a moth representing the second game's dual protagonists, Abby and Ellie.

Sadly, there’s not much love here for Joel, although above the D-pad, you can see his watch, which is a nice touch. According to the PlayStation Blog where this was first announced, it was made in partnership with Naughty Dog — the franchise's development team.

Head of Creative Neil Druckmann, who also works on the show, and Graphic Designer Megan Mehran from Naughty Dog, said this of the controller:

“We were excited by the chance to memorialise The Last of Us franchise in a controller that fans and our own team would love. We wanted to ensure that both instalments of The Last of Us are represented, via trophy icons printed in black gloss across the controller body. Among the trophies, three particular images will immediately stand out for TLOU fans”

Iconic look for a limited time

The controller will sadly only be available for a limited time. Pre-orders will begin on 14th March at 10am on direct.playstation.com. The shipping launch is expected on 10th April, although this is subject to change. This means you can have your shiny new controller in time for the second season to air on the 13th of April.



Weirdly, it doesn't state anywhere if the controller is resistant to being dropped during stressful clicker chases or if it’s resistant to tears for those emotional moments – so it might be best to keep some tissues nearby.