Every James Bond movie is now streaming on Prime Video

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond, all 25 movies of the film franchise are now streaming on Prime Video.

Amazon's streaming service was always going to be the home of Bond. The tech giant bought the rights to MGM back in April for $8.5 Billion, with it came limited rights to the James Bond back catalog (EON still has a huge say as it is producer).

As part of Bond's 60th anniversary celebrations, all 25 Bond films are currently streaming on the service and are free to Prime Video users for what Amazon is calling, "a limited time."

00, heaven

As well as these movies - and we recommend you look at our best James Bond movies guide for the films to watch first - Prime Video has also released a new documentary that is based on the incredible music on James Bond.

Called The Sound of 007, it's been directed by Mat Whitecross (Oasis: Supersonic) for Prime Video and MGM.

It looks at the history of six decades of James Bond music, "taking viewers on a journey from Sean Connery’s Dr. No through to Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time To Die."

If that wasn't enough Bond for you, Amazon also globally streamed The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall - a recent concert that was put on by David Arnold at the Royal Albert Hall, which featured the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey and others belting out the iconic music of Bond to an audience.

All of this should help fill your time while we wait for an announcement on who will be the new James Bond.

Those hoping for a younger actor, though, are out of luck as the producers of the franchise have confirmed that they are looking for "a 30-something" for the role.

Head to the James Bond hub on Amazon now.