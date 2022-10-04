New James Bond casting: a younger 007 is ruled out

The next James Bond isn't going to be a young up-and-comer in this 20s, according to the producers of the movies, but someone who is already in their 30s.

Given the huge amount of speculation over the casting of a new James Bond, it's been unclear just what direction the franchise is set to take post Daniel Craig.

There has been speculation that the Bond producers were looking for a younger actor to take up the 007 moniker but this isn't the case, according to long-time producer Michael G. Wilson.

Speaking to Deadline he noted: “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak.

"He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

Bond ambition

Previous James Bond actors have started in the role in either their 30s or 40s. Sean Connery was 32 in first appearance in Dr No; George Lazenby was 30; Daniel Craig, 38.

Roger Moore was the oldest at 46, followed by Pierce Brosnan at 42 and Timothy Dalton at 41.

Most of the favorites for the new James Bond are in their 30s. In our new James Bond list, which has thousands of reader votes, the youngest actors on there are just into their 30s and they include Nicholas Hoult and Daniel Kaluuya. And, of course, Lashana Lynch who is 34.

While there are some favorites for the new James Bond that are in their 40s - including Tome Ellis, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy - they are all but certain to be ruled out because of the longevity needed for the role.

In a previous interview, with Variety, 007 producer Barbara Broccoli noted that Idris would be great but: “The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

The aforementioned Hoult and Kaluuya should definitely be on the list. James Norton is currently 37 so this may put him out of contention. Henry Golding and Richard Madden are 35 and 36 respectively, while another name that keeps cropping up, Regé-Jean Page, is just 31.

All this speculation about James Bond comes at a good time for the franchise. Not only is it about to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the entire James Bond movie collection is hitting Prime Video 5 October.