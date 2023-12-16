Empirical unleash new Doritos Nacho Cheese flavoured spirit - and we're here for it
Prepare for cheese flavoured delight, as the realms of booze and crisps converge
Crisp fans the world over are poised to celebrate a milestone, as the tangy taste of Doritos set to be transformed into an all-new spirit.
You read that correctly. Those tangy triangles - more specifically the Nacho Cheese flavour, is set to be transformed it into a decidedly different tipple.
Known for harnessing experimental techniques, the brand ‘use alcohol as a vessel for experimentation’ - with this crisp-flavoured limited release no exception.
Co-founded by Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen (alumni of Copenhagen's three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Noma), Empirical's distinctive distillation method operates at lower temperatures that traditional distillation techniques.
In simple terms, this means that each bottle is able to harness the ‘full spectrum’ of crisp flavour - or so says the brand.
Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit is said to be ideal in a Margarita, Bloody Mary or Old Fashioned - alternatively, the mystery spirit can also be served neat over ice.
Crisp giant Doritos is owned by PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay Inc - who also own a host of British brands including Walkers.
The buyout explains the branding similarity between the likes of Walkers and international offerings like Lays - which fundamentally stem from the same brand.
Intrigued? We certainly are.
Bottles are now available to pre-order online, available in the US - select New York and California markets - from January for around £50.
Either way, we can't wait to get our hands on a bottle and see what all the hype is about - crumbs not included.
