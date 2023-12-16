Empirical unleash new Doritos Nacho Cheese flavoured spirit - and we're here for it

Crisp fans the world over are poised to celebrate a milestone, as the tangy taste of Doritos set to be transformed into an all-new spirit.

You read that correctly. Those tangy triangles - more specifically the Nacho Cheese flavour, is set to be transformed it into a decidedly different tipple.

Promising the new creation will "smell and taste just like the real thing", the US brand has teamed up with drinks company Empirical to create the distinctive new flavour.

Known for harnessing experimental techniques, the brand ‘use alcohol as a vessel for experimentation’ - with this crisp-flavoured limited release no exception.

Named Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit , the process sees real Doritos used to infuse the liquid using a vacuum distillation process - and we say 'liquid' because, technically, it's a bit of a mystery spirit.

Co-founded by Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen (alumni of Copenhagen's three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Noma), Empirical's distinctive distillation method operates at lower temperatures that traditional distillation techniques.

In simple terms, this means that each bottle is able to harness the ‘full spectrum’ of crisp flavour - or so says the brand.

Williams said: “Empirical is an ‘uncategorised’ spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavours and not have to be stuck in a gin box or Tequila box or whisky box.

“We can take something that has a unique and amazing flavour, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new.”

Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit is said to be ideal in a Margarita, Bloody Mary or Old Fashioned - alternatively, the mystery spirit can also be served neat over ice.

Crisp giant Doritos is owned by PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay Inc - who also own a host of British brands including Walkers.

The buyout explains the branding similarity between the likes of Walkers and international offerings like Lays - which fundamentally stem from the same brand.

Intrigued? We certainly are.

Bottles are now available to pre-order online, available in the US - select New York and California markets - from January for around £50.

Either way, we can't wait to get our hands on a bottle and see what all the hype is about - crumbs not included.