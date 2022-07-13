ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
$50 to spend? Then these are the best Prime Day deals for you
We take a look at some fantastic Prime Day deals - $50 or under...
Amazon Prime Day is here for another year and it's fair to say that the whole world is doing a decent amount of belt tightening right now.
This shouldn't stop you from sniffing out a discount this Prime Day, though. To help, we have taken a look at the Prime Day deals that don't cost the earth. In fact, all of the deals available in this guide are $50 or under.
It's always best to spend within your limits, so here are the best $50 or under Prime Day deals that we have found.
Happy deal hunting!
Save 59%
Amazon Echo Show 5
$34.99 - was $84.99
The lowest price ever for the Echo Show 5. This smart speaker is ideal for the bedside table or the kitchen, and features a 5 inch screen.View now at Amazon
Save 69%
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB
$44.99 - Was $89.99
With an HD screen, this compact device is ideal for streaming on the go - and this is as low as we've seen it priced ever.View now at Amazon
44% off!
Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer
$49.99 (WAS: $89.99)
Yes, it's right on the budget but with 44% off, this is a great deal for a juicer that does it all. It has one-touch operation and 160 Watts of Power. Its look is Brushed Stainless Steel and it has a one-size-fits-all juicing cone.Buy now from Amazon
Save 40%
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021
$29.99 - Was $49.99
One of the best streaming sticks around, catering for just about every app out there, the Roku is a fantastic little devices and today it's 40% off.View now at Amazon
Save $25
Fire TV Stick 4K
$24.99 - Was $49.99
Upgrade your TV with a 4K Fire TV Stick. They're half price, super easy to use and include voice remote.View now at Amazon
Save 59%
Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615
$28.99 - Was $69.99
A decent webcam has never been more useful, so this is a great opportunity to pick up a 1080p camera at a budget price.View now at Amazon
Save 48%
Amazon Smart Plug
$12.99 - Was $24.99
This smart little device adds voice control to any outlet, so it's ideal for turning off devices before bed or scheduling lights or fans to turn on. For just $12.99, this is a great deal.View now at Amazon
Save 17%
UNO Pixar 25th Anniversary Card Game
$7.69 - Was $10.99
It's the classic card game that everyone loves, but with added Pixar. For under $7.50, what's not to like?View now at Amazon
SAVE $30
JBL Clip 4
$50 (WAS: $80)
This great portable speaker can be clipped on to a bag for the ultimate in music on the go. Despite its size, it's a great sounding gadget and one for those who live their life outdoors.Buy now from Amazon
23% off!
Amazon Basics 48-Foot LED Commercial Grade Outdoor String Lights
$47.64 (WAS: $61.49)
Perfect for any yard, these outdoor lights will give your outdoor setting a perfect ambience. The lights are said to last some 13 years and emit a warm light.Buy now from Amazon
- For more deals, head to our best US Prime Day dealspage.