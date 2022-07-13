ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
$50 to spend? Then these are the best Prime Day deals for you

Marc Chacksfield
13 July 2022

Amazon Prime Day is here for another year and it's fair to say that the whole world is doing a decent amount of belt tightening right now.

This shouldn't stop you from sniffing out a discount this Prime Day, though. To help, we have taken a look at the Prime Day deals that don't cost the earth. In fact, all of the deals available in this guide are $50 or under.

It's always best to spend within your limits, so here are the best $50 or under Prime Day deals that we have found.

Happy deal hunting!

Save 59%
Amazon Echo Show 5
$34.99 - was $84.99
The lowest price ever for the Echo Show 5. This smart speaker is ideal for the bedside table or the kitchen, and features a 5 inch screen.
View now at Amazon
Save 69%
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB
$44.99 - Was $89.99
With an HD screen, this compact device is ideal for streaming on the go - and this is as low as we've seen it priced ever.
View now at Amazon
44% off!
Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer
$49.99 (WAS: $89.99)
Yes, it's right on the budget but with 44% off, this is a great deal for a juicer that does it all. It has one-touch operation and 160 Watts of Power. Its look is Brushed Stainless Steel and it has a one-size-fits-all juicing cone.
Buy now from Amazon
Save 40%
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021
$29.99 - Was $49.99
One of the best streaming sticks around, catering for just about every app out there, the Roku is a fantastic little devices and today it's 40% off.
View now at Amazon
Save $25
Fire TV Stick 4K
$24.99 - Was $49.99
Upgrade your TV with a 4K Fire TV Stick. They're half price, super easy to use and include voice remote.
View now at Amazon
Save 59%
Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615
$28.99 - Was $69.99
A decent webcam has never been more useful, so this is a great opportunity to pick up a 1080p camera at a budget price.
View now at Amazon
Save 48%
Amazon Smart Plug
$12.99 - Was $24.99
This smart little device adds voice control to any outlet, so it's ideal for turning off devices before bed or scheduling lights or fans to turn on. For just $12.99, this is a great deal.
View now at Amazon
Save 17%
UNO Pixar 25th Anniversary Card Game
$7.69 - Was $10.99
It's the classic card game that everyone loves, but with added Pixar. For under $7.50, what's not to like?
View now at Amazon
SAVE $30
JBL Clip 4
$50 (WAS: $80)
This great portable speaker can be clipped on to a bag for the ultimate in music on the go. Despite its size, it's a great sounding gadget and one for those who live their life outdoors.
Buy now from Amazon
23% off!
Amazon Basics 48-Foot LED Commercial Grade Outdoor String Lights
$47.64 (WAS: $61.49)
Perfect for any yard, these outdoor lights will give your outdoor setting a perfect ambience. The lights are said to last some 13 years and emit a warm light.
Buy now from Amazon

