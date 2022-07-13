$50 to spend? Then these are the best Prime Day deals for you

Amazon Prime Day is here for another year and it's fair to say that the whole world is doing a decent amount of belt tightening right now.

This shouldn't stop you from sniffing out a discount this Prime Day, though. To help, we have taken a look at the Prime Day deals that don't cost the earth. In fact, all of the deals available in this guide are $50 or under.

It's always best to spend within your limits, so here are the best $50 or under Prime Day deals that we have found.

Happy deal hunting!

Save 59% Amazon Echo Show 5 $34.99 - was $84.99 The lowest price ever for the Echo Show 5. This smart speaker is ideal for the bedside table or the kitchen, and features a 5 inch screen. View now at Amazon

Save 69% Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB $44.99 - Was $89.99 With an HD screen, this compact device is ideal for streaming on the go - and this is as low as we've seen it priced ever. View now at Amazon

44% off! Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer $49.99 (WAS: $89.99) Yes, it's right on the budget but with 44% off, this is a great deal for a juicer that does it all. It has one-touch operation and 160 Watts of Power. Its look is Brushed Stainless Steel and it has a one-size-fits-all juicing cone. Buy now from Amazon

Save 40% Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 $29.99 - Was $49.99 One of the best streaming sticks around, catering for just about every app out there, the Roku is a fantastic little devices and today it's 40% off. View now at Amazon

Save $25 Fire TV Stick 4K $24.99 - Was $49.99 Upgrade your TV with a 4K Fire TV Stick. They're half price, super easy to use and include voice remote. View now at Amazon

Save 59% Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615 $28.99 - Was $69.99 A decent webcam has never been more useful, so this is a great opportunity to pick up a 1080p camera at a budget price. View now at Amazon

Save 48% Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 - Was $24.99 This smart little device adds voice control to any outlet, so it's ideal for turning off devices before bed or scheduling lights or fans to turn on. For just $12.99, this is a great deal. View now at Amazon

Save 17% UNO Pixar 25th Anniversary Card Game $7.69 - Was $10.99 It's the classic card game that everyone loves, but with added Pixar. For under $7.50, what's not to like? View now at Amazon

SAVE $30 JBL Clip 4 $50 (WAS: $80) This great portable speaker can be clipped on to a bag for the ultimate in music on the go. Despite its size, it's a great sounding gadget and one for those who live their life outdoors. Buy now from Amazon

23% off! Amazon Basics 48-Foot LED Commercial Grade Outdoor String Lights $47.64 (WAS: $61.49) Perfect for any yard, these outdoor lights will give your outdoor setting a perfect ambience. The lights are said to last some 13 years and emit a warm light. Buy now from Amazon