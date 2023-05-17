Disney reveals huge streaming change for Marvel's Echo

Disney Plus has two top Marvel TV shows headed to its library towards the end of this year, Loki Season 2 and Echo. But the biggest news for Marvel heads might be exactly how one of these shows is set to arrive.

OK, let’s not get head of ourselves, the release dates are pretty important too. Marvel has announced Loki Season 2 will start on October 6, while Echo arrives on Disney Plus on November 29.

However, while Loki gets the usual treatment of an episode drip-feed, Echo will be pumped into Disney Plus’s shelves all in one go.

This could be an experiment, to see if a show released like this has any positive effect on viewing hours or subscriber numbers — even if right now Echo seems destined to be one of Disney’s less popular Marvel shows.

Echo is a Hawkeye spin-off that sees Maya Lopez, Echo, reconnect with her Native American heritage, after all the bad stuff she did in the Hawkeye series. That makes it sound more like a soppy drama than a Marvel show, but you can bet it won’t be one.

The show also stars Charlie Cox as Matt Mudock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk — Daredevil and Kingpin — who were key figures in the Echo comics.

Most of you may be more keen to see the second season of Loki, though. It sees Tim Hiddleston return as everyone’s favourite Marvel trickster, and season 2 starts “immediately where Season 1 let off,” according to Marvel.

“Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is,” as Hiddleston said back at the D23 Expo in 2022.

We expect the second season will have one-per-week episode drops, meaning the episodes will gradually arrive on Disney Plus up to mid-November.

Just recently we heard Disney Plus had lost four million subscribers over the last three months. That sounds like grave news for one of the key Netflix rivals, but much of this drop can be attributed to a loss of rights for Indian Premier League cricket, which is a big deal over in — no prizes for guessing this one – India.



Image Credit: Marvel