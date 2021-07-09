Disney Plus' What If...? offers an incredible, new look at the Marvel universe

Marvel's What If...? was one of the most exciting teases at that infamous Disney Investor Day back in December and now we have a trailer and it doesn't disappoint.

The premise of What If...? is simple. It offers an alternative take on the MCU, asking 'what if' the events that lead up to Endgame hadn't happened and other characters became your favourite superheroes.

For those familiar with the Loki TV show, you will know that 'nexus events' can change timelines dramatically and this is a big focus for Marvel as it slides into Phase 4. It means it can chop and change characters, give us new riffs on the old.

According to Disney Plus, the new animated show is "creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

"The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11."

If you want to get an idea of just how much change is going to take place, the opening shots of the trailer heads back to where it all started with Tony Stark back in the jeep that gets blown up by one of his own weapons, only for Killmonger to save him.

After that the trailer is a glimpse at some fantastic changes, including Peggy Carter as a super soldier and some striking new members of The Guardians of The Galaxy.

The 10-episode show begins August 11 on Disney Plus. And if you fancy more Marvel, Black Widow is currently available now through Premium Access.