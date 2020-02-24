Disney Plus UK just slashed its prices - it’s now nearly two thirds cheaper than Netflix

The Disney Plus UK launch isn’t far (far) away now and, to celebrate this fact, Disney has decided to slash the price of the streaming service by a tenner.

If you pre-order the service right now (you actually have until Disney Plus launches in the UK), then you can get it for the princely sum of just £49.99 for the year.





Give us a sec while we get our calculator out... that means you are paying just £4.17 a month for the service - given that Netflix’s top tier is £11.99, that’s a smidge off being two thirds cheaper.





Disney Plus has already launched in the US and a number of other countries. It’s taken its time to come to the UK because of a number of reasons: mainly that Sky had contractual rights to show a number of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars properties, while the UK already had a similar Disney streaming service called DisneyLife but without the Marvel and Star Wars stuff.





The Disney Plus UK release date is March 23, though, which means that we have just a month to wait for the service.





Those who think that the delay means that we will get The Mandalorian in one dollop, though, will be disappointed as Disney has clarified that we will still have to watch that show weekly, even though it has completely aired in the US.





We understand why it is doing this, as it will want to keep hold of subscribers as long as possible, but it’s still a little irksome.





Thankfully this massive discount takes the sting out of that news a little.





If you fancy getting Disney Plus UK at a cut-down price, then head to the official site now.





