The Disney Plus UK release date is sooner than you think

Disney Plus is arriving in the UK quicker than previously thought. Originally the service was set to arrive at the end of March but the Disney Plus UK release date has now shifted to the 24th March, a week earlier.

This is great news for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans who have been patiently waiting for the service to hit the UK.

The biggest kicker was seeing The Mandalorian come out on the service weekly in the US, everyone raving about it and the UK not being able to see it. Thankfully, when March 24th comes around it will be available in full to stream.

As for the Disney Plus UK price - well, there's good news here too. It's low, really low. You will just have to pay £5.99 for the service, or £59.99 for an annual subscription. This is almost half the price of Netflix's highest tier.

The caveat is that there isn't as much content on Disney Plus, but if you are a fan of Disney movie, Marvel films and Star Wars then this is the streaming service for you.

As for what's on Disney Plus - our best Disney Plus movies guide showcases the great films on show - they include: The Lion King, Black Panther, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and slightly more oder fare such as Sandlot.

Our best Disney Plus TV shows guide reveals that it's not only The Mandalorian that you have to look forward to, but WandaVision, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and a new series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

It's not just the UK that gets Disney Plus early but France, Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Austria will get it on this date, too.