Disney Plus reveals cheapest subscription and it comes with a big promise

Disney Plus' new ad-supported tier has arrived in the UK, Europe and Canada after a successful launch in the US.

The new tier, which currently costs $7.99 in the US, is priced at £4.99/€5.99 month in EMEA and $7.99/month in Canada.

The new Disney Plus tier is now the cheapest way to get Disney Plus but it does come with a few caveats. Streams are capped at 1080p and you can only have two concurrent streams at a time. Oh, and no downloads.

If you want to have 4K, then that option comes with the most expensive ads-free tier option and allows four concurrent streams. You can also download on up to 10 devices and Dolby Atmos audio is also available.

Having ads won't be an issue for many, though, and the good news is that Disney Plus is making the big promise that ads won't interrupt any movie you maybe watching.

Speaking at an event with T3.com in attendance (which shares the same publisher with ShortList), General Manager of Disney Plus in Europe, Luke Bradley-Jones, said: "Once a movie starts, we won't have that movie experience interrupted.

"We really believe that's important to the premium experience of the movies we have on the service."

Ads will instead be served up during Disney Plus' TV programming - such as Loki, The Mandalorian and The Kardashians - in the form of commercial breaks in the episodes.

Image Credit: Disney Plus

Disney has been busy re-jigging its subscription rates and bringing its portfolio closer together. In the UK, the Star On Disney Plus section of Disney Plus offers content that is only available on Hulu in the US.

To remedy this, an ad-free bundled subscription plan was brought into the the US in September that features Disney+ Premium and Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/month.

Disney Plus isn't the only one to offer an ad tier. Netflix now has this option and Amazon has a similar, albeit free, ad-tier streaming service that's separate to Prime Video, called Freevee.

