Disney Plus Day is here and Disney is celebrating with a huge deal - save 75%

Disney Plus Day is here and not only has Disney added a truckload of new titles to the streaming service, it's also offering new and eligible returning subscribers a fantastic deal on its subscription price.

From now until 19 September, you can get Disney Plus for just £1.99 / $1.99 for a whole month. This is a whopping 75% off the normal price of a subscription.

Disney Plus has gone from strength to strength since its initial launch, with the streaming giant bolstering its service with lots of exclusive content. If you are a Marvel fan, then you get all the movies in one place as well as access to Marvel shows, including the new She-Hulk.

If you like Star Wars, then all of the movies are on board as are the brilliant Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi shows. Then there's all the Pixar, Star and Nat Geo titles that you have access to.

When it comes to new shows and movie, Thor: Love And Thunder has debuted on Disney Plus on Disney Plus Day, as has a new live-action remake of Pinocchio, Disney Plus original show Wedding Season and the behind-the-scenes doc of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It's worth noting again that this deal is only available for new and eligible returning subscribers but if that's you, then snap it up now - as normal price is usually £7.99 / $7.99. Once the deal is up then it will auto renew, unless you cancel.

