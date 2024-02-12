Deadpool & Wolverine trailer reveals wild new movie details

Marvel has released a trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, due in cinemas this summer,

The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows some early scenes from the movie, in which Wade Wilson appears to be kidnapped by the Time Variance Authority in order to bring him into the Avengers fold.

You’ll be familiar with this body if you watched the Loki TV series. If you haven't watched the Disney Plus show yet, then we highly recommend it as it is one of the best Marvel TV shows made.

This is followed by some of the usual bad-ass action scenes, some fairly egregious fourth wall breaking, and just a tiny tease of Wolverine’s presence in the film. Oh, and a joke about pegging... in a Disney film.

The trailer was originally broadcast as part of the 2024 Super Bowl. But for those of us not interested in the American Football League, the full thing is available on YouTube.

Deadpool & Wolverine has some lofty expectations to meet. By the time the film arrives, it will have been more than six years since Deadpool 2 was on screens. And both Deadpool films absolutely raked in box-office takings.

The original Deadpool had a production budget of $58 million, around a third of what was spent on Captain America: Civil War, released that same year. But it still made $782 million in cinemas, despite bearing an R-rating the US and a 15 certification in the UK.

Marvel movies have not had the greatest run since the end of the Thanos saga. 2023’s The Marvels reportedly grossed just $206 million from a $275 production budget. Ouch. It is on Disney Plus and part of our What To Watch guide, so hopefully it will make some more money off the back of its streaming debut.

Deadpool even appears to reference this situation in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, calling himself “Marvel Jesus.”

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has been away from screens even longer than Deadpool, the highly-regarded Logan from 2017 being the last.

Of course, this is a new era for both characters. Both Deadpool and the X-Men movies of the previous decade fell under the 20th Century Studios banner. But parent 21th Century Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, reuniting both characters’ screen rights with those of the rest of the MCU cast.

Deadpool & Wolverine was originally pencilled in for a May release, but the writers’ guild strikes have seen it pushed back to July 26 2024.