Daniel Craig's secret Omega watch revealed as 007 inspired Seamaster 300M

During the summer, Daniel Craig was spotted wearing an unknown Omega watch at the Olympics. We now know what is was: the new Omega Seamaster 300M.

It’s one of two new watch models announced by Omega, which have clear familial resemblance with the No Time To Die “James Bond 007” edition, but cost substantially less.

The new Omega Seamaster 300M costs a mere £5600 with rubber strap, or £6100 with the metal mesh strap. You'll pay up to £9500 for the 2020 James Bond edition.

Like the previous models, these are 42mm diameter face watches that leave out the date window for a cleaner appearance.

Strap aside, the choice you have here is between a black-finish aluminium bezel, with face to match. Or a rough textured titanium bezel, which gives it a more matt appearance. The watch face backing in this finish has a brushed effect.

Image Credit: Omega

The black bezel watch’s dial is laser-engraved to attain the classic wave pattern, seen in 1993 editions of the 300M. In the other, silvery, finish the dial effect is created using PVD coated stainless steel.

Monochrome is the style of the day, and this pair looks all the better for it.

Both designs use a domed Sapphire crystal, which brings the thickness to 13.8mm. They have an Omega Master Co-Axial 8806 movement, visible through the Sapphire Crystal on the rear of the casing. And they are rated for 30 bar water resistance. These are diver’s watches, after all.

This series began back in 1993, with the original 300M, and has been seen on the wrists of Jon Hamm, Liev Shrieber and Prince William over the years.

The Omega Seamaster 300M are available to order now, but we imagine this one might be hard to get hold of for a while. What a pair.