DAB 1α Back to the Future motorbike is 1.21 gigawatts of cool

We still, STILL haven’t got a proper Back to the Future hoverboard, but those hankering to channel the retro-future chic of Marty McFly should turn their attention today to DAB Motors new DAB 1α electric motorbike redesign.

This one-off build by DAB Motors, which is part of the Peugeot Motorcycles group, takes its cues from the movie’s iconic DeLorean DMC-12. It shows off the skills of DAB Custom Studios, the manufacturer’s bespoke design team available to those who want something a little more unique.

The custom DAB 1α has a stainless steel body and CNC-machined rims, vents inspired by a DeLorean, an 'OUTTATIME' licence plate and a speedometer capped at 88mph — just enough speed to send you back in time.

There’s just a dummy flux capacitor built into the chassis, sadly — but at least there’s no chance of radiation poisoning here when you take it for a spin.

“Growing up in the '90s, cinema introduced me to icons that shaped my imagination. The DeLorean DMC-12, for example, stood out as more than a car — it was a vision of bold design and innovation,” said Simon Dabadie, DAB Motors founder.

“The fact that DAB’s administrative name is DBMC feels like a perfect coincidence. This new bike is an ideal canvas to showcase DAB Motors’ commitment to creativity and craftsmanship, blending technical skill with bold, boundary-pushing design. Just as the DMC-12 redefined automotive aesthetics, this model captures DAB’s innovative spirit, honouring the future shaped by past icons.”

And though the Back to the Future-inspired bike is limited to just one build, you can still get yourself on the list to buy a regular DAB 1α from DAB Motors, priced at €14,900 (or around £12,500).

DAB Motors is making 400 of the e-motorbikes, equipped with a 7.1kWh battery, good for a 150km range per charge. You’ll find the full specs here.