Emmy-winning Netflix series creator teases possible future anthology
The hit series scooped an armful of awards at last night's star-studded ceremony
Last night's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards saw Netflix scoop a staggering 22 awards - but it's the news that one of its hit series looks poised to become an anthology that really stole the show.
Scooping a staggering 5 awards from 13 nominations at last night's ceremony, breakout series Beef gripped audiences with its darkly comedic depiction of rivalry and retribution.
Now, it's creator, Lee Sung Jin, has teased that the hit series could be about to become an anthology.
Speaking with Variety from the Emmy's red carpet, Lee said he was "open to all" possibilities where the show was concerned.
The exciting news that Lee hasn't shut the door where the show's future is concerned come in spite of the show's 'limited series' label and the apparent close-ended nature of its story arc.
Starring Steven Yeung and Ali Wong, the hit limited-series' darkly comedic plot enthralled audiences when it first landed on the platform early in 2023.
The tale of two strangers - contractor Danny Cho and an entrepreneur Amy Lau - who find themselves embroiled in a bitter feud following a road rage incident, vindictive behaviour becomes the flavour of the month for both lead characters.
Ali Wong made history when she became the first actor of Asian descent to win the Best Leading Actress award at Monday night's ceremony.
Series creator Jin scooped two major awards himself on the night, taking home the Best Writing and Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
As part of the ceremony, the series scooped three of the night's biggest accolades: leading actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both took home their respective awards for Outstanding Leads in a Limited Series or Movie. It was also awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series.
