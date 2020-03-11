Converse drop new CX trainer line - and things are getting futuristic

Converse’s Chuck 70 high tops and One Star designs are without a doubt the brand’s stand-out sneakers.

But now the US brand is attempting to show they’re more than a one-trick heritage pony, unleashing a brand new line of kicks into the world - and sneaker-obsessives are set to go mad for them.





The new CX line could be considered a new take on a classic by the Massachusetts-based brand, comprising of 3 new designs - the All-Star Disrupt CS, Chuck Taylor All Star CX and the Chuck Taylor Disrupt CX.





Prioritising form, fit and function according to the brand, the three new designs add a futuristic, conceptual edge to the classic design’s we’ve grown to know and love.









There’s a bunch of new materials involved, too.





The new stretch canvas is a synthetic material that moulds to your feet, while the CX foam cushioning system adds an extra helping of comfort.





That’s all in addition to a new outsole design which adds flexibility and durability to the whole operation.

The All Star Disrupt CX embraces the classic Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette but adds a statement heel counter. It’s bold, it’s eye-catching - and I think we kind of love it.





As for the Chuck Taylor Disrupt CX, the design features a sleek silhouette with a slip-on design. It too incorporates that distinctive heel counter, with some colourways incorporating a translucent foxing (the rubber-like edge around the edge of the shoe).









Finally the Chuck Taylor All Star CX is a take on the sleek silhouette of the same name. Featuring the new, innovative technology in addition to the transparent foxing, overall it’s a bit of a futuristic affair.





“CX allows Converse to create more functional, stylish and comfortable footwear than ever before,” says Brandis Russell, VP of Global Footwear at Converse. “In time, we plan to integrate its elements into every footwear product we make.”





Needless to say we’re pretty damn excited to get our hands on a pair.





Streetwear collaborator TakahiroMiyashita TheSoloist. will be the first outlet to drop an iteration of the design on 12 March, with the line - starting with the All Star Disrupt CX - becoming available in selected stores and at converse.com from 19 March.



