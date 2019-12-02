This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
This viral Chewbacca Talking Mask has a massive 25% off right now

The internet moves so fast that what was viral even a week ago quickly becomes old news. But if you have a good memory, you might remember one hugely popular video from 2016 – the so-called 'Chewbacca Mom' clip.

Doing pretty much what it says on the tin, the video showed American mum Candace Payne don a movable Chewbacca mask which roared and cried out just like the real character.

She found it hilarious, and so did the rest of the world, apparently – she got millions of views and even appeared on several high profile chat shows in the US.

Well, good news if you're a fan of recreating 2016 viral videos (or, more likely, you're a Star Wars fan) – the mask seen in the iconic video is now on sale, with 37% off.

You probably already know this from watching the video, but the mask roars when you open your mouth: the wider you open it, the louder the roar. It has a flexible fit, so just as good for a child as it is for an adult.

Only £21 now, which is a brilliant 25% off - check out the deal here and all our other best Cyber Monday deals.

Star Wars Chewbacca Talking Mask
£21.05
Open the mouth of this Chewbacca mask - the wider you open your mouth, the louder the roar. Looking just like movie character, this mask is fun for children and adults alike.
Buy now at Amazon

