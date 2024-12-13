Casio's free KFC G-SHOCK watch is set to become one of the rarest ever

There’s a new G-SHOCK in town, and this KFC collab is hotter than a chicken wing taken straight from the fryer.

Just 11 of these G-SHOCK x KFC watches will be made, and each will be given away for free.

One of the watches will be up for grabs each day from December 14 to December 24, through the KFC website. It will unlock at 11:11am each morning, and we imagine these will be a lot harder to get hold of than even a pair of Oasis tickets.

The G-SHOCK x KFC is based around the G-SHOCK 2100, a watch worth around a hundred pounds. But when you release a design this limited, you can bet its value goes through the roof as a collector’s item.

As well as being bright red, the strap has three KFC logos, including an absolutely massive one snaking along your wrist.

Wondering why KFC is collaborating with Casio around Christmas? There’s a tradition in Japan for folks to eat KFC on Christmas Day — a cultural trend that has bafflingly been around for 50 years. And Casio is a Japanese company.

It all stems from a 1974 ad campaign that linked KFC to Christmas. And, according to TimeOut, Christmas meal deals account for a third of the fast food chain’s annual sales in Japan.

The watch’s core specs are just those of a G-SHOCK 2100. It has 200-metre water resistance, and both an alarm and timer.

While we don’t fancy our chances of snagging one, this is surely set to become one of the rarest Casios ever. Will anyone even dare take a G-SHOCK x KFC out of the box?