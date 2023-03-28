Captain America 4: a key character is set to return

Captain America: New World Order is set to be a key part of the Marvel puzzle. It will be the movie where we see the new Captain American proper, with Anthony Mackie now holding the shield (and wearing the wings).

We are also set to see some familiar faces return, one of which has just been revealed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liv Tyler will be returning as scientist Betty Ross.

She hasn't been seen in the MCU since the Incredible Hulk movie, which was the second Marvel movie to be released, just after Iron Man in 2008.

In that movie, she formed a relationship with Bruce Banner - then played by Edward Norton - and is the daughter of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. This character was played by William Hurt but now Harrison Ford is in the role.

Tyler is one of the most famous people to star in the MCU, having previous credits in The Lord Of The Rings, Armageddon and The Leftovers.

Image Credit: Marvel

Captain America: New World Order is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) and other familiar faces are already announced to appear.

They are a mix of the Marvel TV shows and previous movies, including: Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez (Isaiah Bradley and Joaquin Torres from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier series). Sebastian Stan is also set to make an appearance, as well as the ever-amazing Tim Blake Nelson.

The movie is being written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier show.

The Captain America: New World Order plot is still under wraps right now, but the hope is that we will see it on the big screen, May 2024, and will mark the near end of the upcoming Phase 5.