New Captain America movie enlists Cloverfield director (report)

The upcoming Captain America 4 movie has found its directer, according to a new report.

The character of Captain America was the glue that held the Avengers together (alongside Iron Man) throughout Phase 1-3 of the MCU.

Since Chris Evans passed the shield on to Anthony Mackie's Falcon we have had a Phase 4 Marvel show - The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - which highlighted the difficulties in taking on the superhero role.

It was confirmed that this series would lead to a fourth Captain America movie, with Malcolm Spellman (who wrote the show) penning the movie.

And now we know who is directing the film. According to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, a JJ Abrams' endorsed helmer will be taking control of the movie.

Director revealed

Julius Onah, who directed The Cloverfield Paradox (he was hand-picked by Abrams for the spin-off movie) and indie hit Luce, has been hired to direct. This follows a Marvel trend, bringing in indie filmmakers with the hope they can instil their own unique on to the MCU universe.



It worked brilliantly with Spider-Man's Jon Watts (who only had the brilliant Cop Car to his name), Taika Waititi (best known for Flight of The Concords before Thor: Ragnarok) and Cate Shortland (Somersault).

Not much is known about the plot of the movie but it will follow on from the show, which saw Anthony Mackie shift away from Falcon and finally accept his role of Captain America.

There's no thoughts on when the movie will be released but Marvel has confirmed that it will be at San Diego Comic-Con this year, so maybe we will find out more then.