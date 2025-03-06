Bushmills unveils the oldest Irish single malt ever released

The oldest Irish Single Malt whiskey has officially landed in the UK.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has released their ‘Secrets of the River Bush’- a smooth single malt aged for 46 years. And, in case you wanted it to be even more special, there are only 300 of these 46 year-old single malts in existence, making it one of the rarest whiskies as well as the oldest.

Whilst we’ve not been able to try it yet ourselves, the rare single malt has a deep mahogany colour, thanks to the oak sherry butts from the Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage in Spain that it gets matured in.

On the nose, you’ll experience a unique harmony of dark fruits, sweet apricot, and caramel, all accompanied by gentle waves of warm ageing oak. Rich and spicy on the palate, the whiskey has a smooth yet robust finish, and much like George Clooney, it’s a prime example of ageing well. Flavour-wise, it’s pretty much the aromatic blend of luxury flavours you’d expect from a premium whiskey: a rich and spicy medley of cinnamon, crushed clove and nutmeg spice, deepening into delightful sweet black cherries and apricots, before finally giving way to waves of roasted coffee, oak and warm toffee.

What else makes this Bushmills release special?

“This remarkable liquid just shows you what time can do,” according to Alex Thomas, Master Blender at Bushmills Distillery.

“I reflect on the team who laid it to rest in our warehouses 46 years ago. We couldn’t do what we do without those guys and their legacy is everything to this single malt. The fact I too have the privilege to leave something for the next generation is just so special.”

Secrets of the River Bush is a tribute to Bushmills’ legacy and heritage; in keeping with its ultra-premium credentials, each bottle comes housed in a bespoke, handcrafted hexagonal box. Each walnut box has an intricate topographical design which mirrors Bushmills’ surrounding landscape, celebrating the River Bush and the iconic Giant’s Causeway it runs through. Plus, it has gold engraving running across its centre which depicts the journey of the Bush River to the Old Bushmills Distillery.

A 70cl bottle of Secrets of the River Bush costs $12,500 and has a hearty 46.3% ABV. As you’d probably expect with a liquid of this kind, Bushmills recommend serving it neat, but no-one’s going to judge you if you add a bit of ice. UK buyers can get their hands on one of the 300 bottles through Bushmills directly from 6th March.