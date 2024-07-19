Bushmills Irish Whiskey x Malbon Golf lands just in time for The Open

Booze brands and sporting apparel are great in their own right, so when the two combine, you can almost guarantee the result will be a limited edition release for the ages.

Enter Bushmills Irish Whiskey and Malbon Golf - two established names that happen to be dropping a brand new capsule collection just in time for The Open.

An attempt to brush off whisky's dusty archaic rep, this collab is all about modernising tradition.

A bid to draw in younger whisky drinkers with a sharp sense of style off the course, the collection serves up a host of fresh designs and handy accessories.

We'll be honest, this bucket hat is right up our street.

From bucket hats to flasks, there's something for everyone - including dram fans who would rather kick back with a whisky.

The six-piece collection includes two hats (bucket and a flat cap), a crewneck sweatshirt, two T-shirts, and a Malbon flask that's perfect for seeing you through 18 holes.

Bushmills has been distilling since 1606, so it's safe to say that after 400 years of whisky making, they've well and truly nailed the art of a decent dram.

The Irish single malt whisky creators have long been a bar staple, with the latest crossover expanding their appeal to a wider audience than ever before.





The collab marks two distinctive milestones. For Bushmills Irish Whiskey, this is their first foray into golf apparel.

For Malbon, this is the first time they've adorned their signature bucket hats with an alcohol brand's name.

A pretty decent first exchange if you ask us.

“Just as we at Malbon are always looking to push the envelope when it comes to golf apparel, Bushmills has also been doing its own thing in the whiskey space since 1608,” said Stephen Malbon, founder of Malbon Golf.

“It’s with that spirit in mind that we created this collection for anyone who charts their own course, on or off the green.”

With the Malbon x Bushmills crewneck coming in at £155, other items can be snapped up for under £100.

Including the signature bucket hat, which comes with a price tag of £70, while the cap comes in at a reasonable £50.

The flask, however, appears to have sold out in hours (so keep your eyes peeled on the site for updates).