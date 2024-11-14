Brick Lane Beigel Bake football shirt celebrates 50 years of East End bagels

Any self-respecting Londoner knows the best bagel in town comes courtesy of Beigel Bake on Brick Lane — and it’s celebrating its 50th year in business with a mouth-watering slice of merchandise.

It’s teamed up with Coreo East to put together a limited run of Beigel Bake football shirts. Very much retro in style — I can picture Julian Dicks running around in this — the Beigel Bake logo acts as the shirt sponsor, with a ‘BB’ badge and ‘E1’ number nodding to the shop’s East End postcode.

“We’re proud to mark 50 years serving Londoners and visitors from across the world to our East End shop," said manager Nathan Cohen.

"We’re grateful for everyone who passes through our doors, our success as a store is down to the support of our customers who we all consider part of the Beigel Bake team.”

The shirts limited edition are available today, Thursday November 14th, until Monday November 18th, via Coreo East. They’re £40 a pop — gherkins not included.

If you’ve never visited, you can find the 24-hour Jewish deli bakery at 159 Brick Lane, E1 6SB. You’ll want the salt beef bagel with lashings of mustard and pickles for the true East End experience.

Beigel Bake is locked in an eternal rivalry with the even older and also-very-good Beigel Shop, established in 1855 and situated just a few doors down at 155 Brick Lane. So as not to start a bagel-based turf war, I encourage you to check them out too — the queue is often shorter, but the food is also very, very good.

