BrewDog is offering everyone a free beer voucher for when all this is over

It’s fair to say that Brits love a pub - so, now that they have been closed for over a month, we’d pretty much do anything for a cold pint.

Luckily, BrewDog seems to have taken pity on us and the Scottish brewery has promised to ‘buy everyone a beer’ once they’re able to reopen their bars.

All you have to do is register for a voucher, which you’ll then be able to use to claim a free schooner (⅔ pint) of either draught Punk IPA or their alcohol-free Punk AF.

When all of this is over.



We are going to buy everyone a beer.



Sign up to get your free PUNK IPA here:https://t.co/yupqmK3zLxpic.twitter.com/0jsfFXrqJA

— BrewDog (@BrewDog) April 23, 2020

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to claim a voucher before 8 May, and you’ll have two weeks once the bars are open to get yourself to a BrewDog and enjoy that drink.

Obviously we don't quite know when that will be so BrewDog has promised to email again once you can claim the free beer so you don’t miss out.

This isn’t just a UK offer, either - the code can be redeemed at any bar in the UK, US, Germany, Ireland, France or Spain.

Talking about the offer, BrewDog said: “Good beer has always brought people together, through the best of times and the worst of times. Soon, beer is going to do that again.

“When that day comes - when all of this is over - we are going to buy everyone a beer. Until then, stay home, stay safe and we’ll see you on the other side.”

If you can’t wait that long for a pint, you can still buy BrewDog's beers from their online shop.