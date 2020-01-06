BrewDog's alcohol-free bar is now open for all your AF beer needs

BrewDog is going hard on the alcohol-free tipples this year. First it launched two new AF beers - Hazy AF and Wake Up Call - and now it has announced the opening of what it is billing as the 'world's first' alcohol-free bar.

Based in Old Street, in London, the bar is now open and features a line-up solely devoted to drinks that contain no booze.

Opening from 12pm (and closing up 11pm Sun-Thurs and 11:30pm Fri-Sat), the bar is set to keep you entertained with a number of high-profile partners supplying the entertainment - with Hip Hop Karaoke, Dabbers Bingo and Famous First Words signed up to appear.

If that doesn't entice you, then the free drinks might: BrewDog is running ‘Drink All You Can Jan’ across all its bars. It is offering drinkers unlimited refills of BrewDog alcohol-free beers in all bars for the entirety of January.



BrewDog is hoping that its new bar will be a place for those looking to cut back on their alcohol intake. And , according to the Mintel, UK Beer Market Report, 2018, that's quite a lot of you - with 24% of beer drinkers choosing more low or no-alcohol options.

Speaking about the new bar, BrewDog's James Watt said: "Drinkers opting for low or no alcohol are in danger of compromising on quality, taste and experience. And that’s just the beer – forget about places in which to enjoy it.

"We are going to change that. We exist to be a point of difference, and our first BrewDog AF Bar is just that. It is a beacon for anyone in London after an alcohol-free alternative."

BrewDog AF Old Street is open now. Head to: The Bower, 211 Old Street, London, EV1V 9NR and check out BrewDog.com for more information.



