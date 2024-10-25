Bond advent calendar celebrates seven decades of James Bond films

A limited edition James Bond advent calendar has just been released to celebrate the seven decades of the super spy. But it’s not your average advent calendar.

For starters, you only get seven boxes to open in this luxury package. It won’t get you far into December if you treat it like a festive advent calendar.

The items inside do have a bit more substance than a piece of chocolate, mind.



Spoiler alert ahead, as we’ll be talking a bit about what you get inside this James Bond advent calendar. When you’re spending £180, which is how much this package costs, you want to make sure you’re getting something approaching your money’s worth.

Our top pick represents the 2010s, a limited run print of a Skyfall production sketch. A thousand of these sketches are being printed, matching the number of James Bond advent calendars being made.





Here’s what you get in the other six drawers:

Repping the 1960s, there’s a leather card wallet bearing Universal Exports branding, the cover organisation used for MI6 in Dr. No.

Diamonds are Forever (1971) is referenced in the silk sleep mask, made by Slumber Inc.

We get three marble drink coolers, in the shape of ice and branded with the Isthmus City casino from License to Kill (1989).

Referencing Goldeneye (1995), there’s a bottle opener in the shape of a key, referencing the pair of keys required to activate the Goldeneye weapon.

Finally, there’s a linen pocket square embroidered with a “secret quote” from No Time to Die (2021). Judging by the pictures we’ve seen, we’re guessing it’s “we have all the time in the world.’

The seller claims these items have a combined value of £350 and, granted, a bit more effort has gone in here than your average stocking filler.

You can order one of these £180 advent calendars from the 007store, or pick one up at the 007 Boutique in Mayfair, London.