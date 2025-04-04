Amazon MGM Studios is ‘getting started’ on more Bond

Since it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios is taking complete creative control over the James Bond franchise, not a day goes by without a tidbit of information about the next installment of the historic franchise. The change saw longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli step away from creative control, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman becoming the creative leads.

What’s most exciting, though, is that according to Amazon Studio execs Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll at Las Vegas CinemaCon, Pascal and Heyman are already “getting started” on what’s next for 007.

Valenti and Kroll went on to add, “We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy [Pascal] and David [Heyman].”

Admittedly, there’s still not much to go on, with no news about who the next James Bond will be and rumours constantly flying around about the series' next direction, and plenty of speculation about what's next after how conclusive Daniel Craig’s last turn as the Martini-loving spy turned out to be.

This means we should expect some weightier announcements soon, as Bond is clearly going to be a priority for the studio going forward, and things are only just beginning to ramp up—although it’s hard not to imagine what ‘fresh’ and ‘exotic’ may mean in this context, considering Bond has always had an aptitude for exoticism and Daniel Craig felt like a fresh take way back when.

Images via Amazon MGM