Black Panther: Wakanda Forever early reactions are in - this is what the critics are saying

The sequel to Black Panther has had its world premiere.

Marc Chacksfield
27 October 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood this week, on a purple carpet no less.

The 30th MCU movie was always going to be one of the most emotional from Marvel. After the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel and director Ryan Coogler made the decision to honor the actor by not recasting his role of T'Challa.

This subsequently became the basis of the new movie, with Wakanda in mourning following the death of their king.

Much of the original Black Panther cast is returning, including Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) and Winston Duke (M’Baku).

They are joined by newcomer to the MCU Tenoch Huerta, who plays Naymor - one of the oldest Marvel characters, who debuted way back in 1939.

Now that the premiere has happened, we have the first early reactions for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

These aren't full reviews, but what is being said about the movie on social media. Here are what the critics are saying, with many praising the movie's heart, how it deals with grief and a fantastic performance by Huerta as Namor...

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date is 11 November.

