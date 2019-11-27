Best Black Friday buys under £20: brilliant Black Friday budget buys

Watch Black Friday TV ads and it seems you need to buy a new TV or an expensive pair of headphones to make the most of these sales. But that's not the case.

Dig deep enough and you'll find deals way below that cost. We've found John Lewis plates for a quid. But you won't find them here as they're not terrible interesting.

We're interested in the eye-catching buys, ones that might make your life that bit better. Or deals that will sit pretty under the Christmas tree.

We at Shortlist are sifting through Black Friday deals for these very presents, for our nearest and dearest. Why not join us?

If you want an overview of the top bargains, head to our best Black Friday deals round-up

under £9 Morphy Richards spiraliser £8.99 Ok so the spiraliser trend isn’t as hot as it once was but it’s the perfect kitchen gadget for those looking to lose some weight in January. Cut down on the pasta, embrace courgetti. The price of this electric model has slowly decreased since 2017 but it was only briefly this cheap in October. Buy now from Amazon

49% off Hecef kitchen knife set £10.18 This 5-knife set includes every blade you’ll need in the kitchen. There’s one for bread, a Santoku knife. And a 5-inch utility knife that, let’s be honest, you’ll use 90% of the time. They come with blade guards to keep the knives safe in the drawer. Buy now from Amazon





Half price Now TV smart stick £14.99 Here’s a great gift to boost your Christmas time entertainment. You get the NOW TV smart stick, complete with 1-month Entertainment pass, 1-month movie pass and a day pass for Sky Sport. Christmas movies on the service include A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street and Jingle All the Way. Buy now from John Lewis



£30 off Google Home Mini £19.00 Make your home smart for peanuts. The Home Mini normally costs £49 but is available during Black Friday for just £19. Even if you don’t get on with Google Assistant, it’s worth the cost just as a mini radio and podcast speaker for the kitchen or bedroom. Buy now from John Lewis



was £34.99 Motorola Pulse Wireless £19.99 Who needs to spend £300 or more on headphones? Motorola is a much bigger name in phones than audio, and that is why you’re now able to get this pair for peanuts. They are full-size headphones with Bluetooth, and the option to use a cable should the battery run out. You’ll get 10 hours off a charge: not the longest, but having to recharge every few days doesn’t seem a big sacrifice when you pay under £20. Buy now from Argos

