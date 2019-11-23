Black Friday deals: the 10 best we have seen so far

Black Friday 2019 is well underway now. Even though we are still some days away from Black Friday official, there have been thousands of deals from a whole host of retailers.

That's right, thousands - the problem is that not all of them can be the best Black Friday deals. That's where we come in. We have been rounding up the Black Friday deals that we think are worth spending your hard earned (see below for links to some of our guides) and these are the 10 (plus a bonus) deals that we think are the ones that you should really know about.

Below is a mix of tech, alcohol, coffee and beds - which sounds like a perfect weekend to us. As ever, keep an eye on our best Black Friday deals guide for all the latest deals but below are the deals that you should definitely consider.

1. All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen - with clock)

42% off Echo Dot with clock £34.99 (was £59.99) The all-new Echo Dot with clock has a massive 42% off, bringing the price down to just £34.99. For that, you get the third generation Echo Dot with an LED display that can show the time, temperature and timers. The clock makes it a great addition to your bedside table. Buy now from Amazon

2. Echo Show 8

50% off Echo Show 8 £59.99 (was £119.99) The Echo Show 8 has a 8-inch HD screen that allows you to display family photos, control lights and thermostats, along with all the usual music, call requests you expect a smart display to deal with. It also has a camera to enable you to do video calls, too - which can be covered with a simple button. Now with a huge £60 off, the Echo Show 8 is only £59.99. Buy now from Amazon

3. iPhone 11

Best iPhone 11 deal Apple iPhone 11 11 Vodafone 60GB Data Unlimited Calls & Texts £75 Upfront & £33 Per month This is the best iPhone 11 deal out there at the moment. Get a masive 60GB of data per month, and unlimited calls and texts, on Vodafone. Pay £75 upfront, then £33 per month thereafter. View now at Mobiles.co.uk

4. Jura Whiskey

34% off Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky £25.00 Jura is one of the most dependable whiskies around. This single malt has a whopping 25% knocked off the price. If you like your whisky a little heavier than most, with notes of chocolate and coffee then this is very much for you. Buy now on Amazon

5. Eve Mattress

29% off eve Sleep Hybrid Memory Foam and Spring £389.99 Save £159 on one of the trendiest mattresses of them all. A king size with our favourite composition combo: springs topped with foam. This Amazon Deal of the Day is available on 22 November only, but may reappear if we're lucky. Buy now from Amazon

6. Sony WH-Xb900N

Save 44% Sony Wh-XB900N Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Blue £128.00 If you're looking for a bass-heavy over-ear headphone, this Sony pair has a massive 26% off. Complete with noise cancellation, built-in Alexa, up to 30 hours battery life and hands free calling, they're an absolute steal (also available at this price in black). Buy now on Amazon

7. Fire TV 4K Ultra version

Save £20 (40%) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD £29.99 (Was £49.99) This is the cheapest that the 4K version of Amazon's Fire TV stick has ever been. Much like the previous models, it gives you access to Prime Video, iPlayer, All4 and Netflix services, plus the voice remote, but now you get to take advantage of excellent picture quality. View now at Amazon

8. Bose QuietComfort II

save £80 Bose QuietComfort 35 II £249.00 OK, so most of us wouldn't have to buy these headphones at full price anyway, but £249 is one of the best deals we've seen for these advanced active noise cancellation headphones. They turn the noisiest places into temples of calm. Buy now from Amazon

9. King of Soho Gin

£4.56 off The King of Soho Gin £29.44 Save £4.56 on this higher classof gin. It is packed with flavour: juniper, pine and coriander are offset by the citrus punch of grapefruit peel. Buy now from Amazon

10. Dolce Gusto

Save £14.99 De'Longhi Dolce Gusto pod coffee machine £25.00 You won't find many cheaper ways to try out coffee pods than this Dolce Gusto machine at just £25. We also recommend hunting down a pod deal to go with it during Black Friday. Buy now from John Lewis





And a bonus deal for you...

Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case



20% off Apple Airpods with Charging Case (latest Model) £159.00 The latest Apple AirPods have been given a cool £20 discount. These offer a great way into True Wireless headphones, look good and are Siri compatible. Buy now on Amazon









