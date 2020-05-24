Best summer drinks: ultimate spring and summer beverages

While we may well be facing a summer that is far different than any of us have had before, if you are lucky enough to get outside and feel the sun on your face, it's inevitable that you will be looking for the best summer drink to toast the UV rays.

Here we've come up with a list of 15 drinks that have gotten us excited when the sun's come out.

This best summer drinks list is a real mixture of alcohol and non-alcohol; beer, cocktails and everything in between.

There is just something about having a cool drink in the sun, so if you do manage to get some social-distanced rays, make sure you are packing one of the beverages below.

These are the best craft beers we've taste tested

The best cider to drink while the sun is out.