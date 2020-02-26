The 8 best deals we've found this week: discounts galore

Welcome to another ShortList Recommends, your weekly dose of the best deals and must buys. And, boy, do we have a good deal for you this week.

Disney Plus is set to launch in the UK March 23rd and to celebrate this fact, Disney is offering a tenner off of the price of a year’s subscription. Given it was only £59.99 to begin with, this takes the price down to £49.99 - which is under £5 a month for all that Disney, Marvel and Star Wars goodness.

Amazing Disney deal 1. Disney+ 1 Year for £49.99​ £49.99 This deal is so good that we spent most of the introduction of this newsletter banging on about it. But you won't get Disney+ cheaper than this. It equates to about £4.15 a month for the streaming service, which is almost two thirds of the price of the highest Netflix tier. Plus it will finally mean you get to watch The Mandalorian, legally that is.​​

Pre-order now! 2. Light of the Jedi (Star Wars: The High Republic) Hardcover​ £20 There was some huge Star Wars news this week. Disney and Lucasfilm announced a number of books that are expanding the Star Wars franchise beyond that story about Skywalker. Called The High Republic, these books are aimed at all ages and Light of the Jedi seems to be the central story that joins them all together. Essentially, The High Republic is all about Jedis in their prime, so expect a lot of lightsaber action. Pre-order Light of the Jedi now

15% off! 4. Commodore 64 mini with 64 games £29.99 We always love a retro console (as our best retro console guide proves). This Commodore 64 console comes equipped with 64 games, including the likes of Gribbly's Day Out and Impossible Mission. It's a 50% scale replica and has HDMI so will play through any TV. The best bit is you can play the games in NTSC & PAL Display modes, which is a really geeky special feature.

18% off! 5. Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey, 1 L £27.99 Don't take our word for it, Gary, a top reviewer on Amazon, had this to say about Bushmills Black Bush Irish whiskey: "We were burgled recently… they took my Litre bottle of Bushmills Black Bush which was sitting unopened on my sideboard… hope it gave them the worst hangover. Had to order another replacement bottle luckily Amazon had it at a great price." And now it's at an even better price, Gary.

15% off! 6. Kraken Black Spiced Rum, 1 L £27.99 We are a big fan of Kraken Spiced Rum - in fact we have one of their limited edition bottles sitting on our desk right now. The rum itself has a nice hit of spice which is smoothed over with a vanilla aftertaste. The bottle is a replica of rums of old and it can be enjoyed on its own or with a glug of cola.

25% off! 7. Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker £29.99 Anker is at it again with the discounts. One of the most reliable Bluetooth speaker brands, the SoundCore is a decent portable speaker, with 24-hour battery performance and a loud 10w output. Basically, if you are looking for a cheap speaker to take outdoors while in the garden, then this is for you. Don't forget to tick the voucher box to get this price.

60% off! 8. Philips Series 3000 Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver £47.75 ​This is a great deal for a great shaver. On one charge you should get around 18 shaves, it comes with a carry case and ComfortCut Blade System means that even the most cack handed of you shouldn't cut yourself. It's also suitable for wet and dry shaving, which is a bonus - as is 60% off of the price tag. The 5000, 7000 and 9000 range are currently in our best beard trimmer guide.