Boring Black Friday deals you know you should buy - Black Friday essentials

Black Friday sales are all about saving a tonne of cash on massive TVs, laptops and maybe even that new game you've been eyeing up, we get that.

But it's also a great opportunity to save on those everyday household items that you've probably been meaning to pick up for quite some time.

Below you will find no shiny new tech, but what you will find is some great deals on products you'd probably be buying anyway. Plus, plenty are under £10 so why not just chuck them in the basket while you're buying some more exciting (that way everyone is happy).

Looking for some more flashy deals? Check out our main best Black Friday deals hub to find all the best discounts in one place

77% off Command Picture Hanging Set £10.99 Command strips are ideal for those of us who live in rented accommodation as a way of hanging pictures without drilling any holes. This hanging kit comes 38 strips and hooks including 16 poster strips, 4 large picture hanging strips, and 8 small picture hanging strips. Buy now at Amazon

50% off Philips Azur Steam Iron £44.99 An iron isn’t the most fun home appliances, but if you want to look presentable for work, it’s probably a necessity. This Philips Steam Iron is now half price and has features including a drip-stop system, a large 300ml water-tank and an auto shut-off function. Buy now at Amazon

42% off Duracell Ultra AAA Alkaline Batteries (pack of 12) £6.95 Batteries are always something you need but never have. Why not stock up with these Duracell Ultra AAA batteries. These even have a cool power testing feature that allows you to test the remaining power in each battery. Buy now at Amazon

31% off Syncwire iPhone Charger Cable £5.48 Having more than one charging cable is never a bad idea - you never know when one will break or disappear off the face of the Earth. This cable is MFi certified and is capable of withstanding being bent at a 95 degree angle 12,000 times. Buy now at Amazon

37% off Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies Cat Food £25.16 Not exactly a glamorous buy but definitely need if you have a feline friend. This box of 95 packets of 85g is sure to keep even the hungriest of cats happy for some time. Recipes include salmon, tuna and plaice, all combined with whole shrimps. Buy now at Amazon

29% off Nescafe Gold Blend Instant Coffee (750g) £17.70 Despite fancy coffee beans and pods becoming all the range, sometimes you just need a quick fix of a bog-standard coffee. This instant Nescafe Gold Blend is produced using 100% coffee beans but requires none of the faff. Buy now at Amazon

37% off Stanley 34-piece Screwdriver set £16.99 Tackle any DIY task with this screwdriver set. This set of 34-screwdrivers comes in a handy carry case, which also makes it neat for storing away. Buy now at Robert Dyas