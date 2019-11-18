Best Black Friday deals 2019: fantastic Black Friday discounts revealed

Black Friday 2019 is set to be one of the biggest retail times of the year. It used to be that Black Friday was a gay-long thing, but now it lasts for weeks and that means that there are a whole manner of Black Friday sales to be found and Black Friday discounts to be had.

To some, Black Friday is practically a sport. If that’s you, then you’re probably already preparing so that when the clock strikes midnight, you’re ready to shop for all those Black Friday deals.





UPDATED: Currys PC World has unleashed a host of pre-Black Friday bargains for you to get your hands on. We've selected the best discounts offer - including Motorola handsets, Lenovo laptops and a massive 44% off the classic KitchenAid for all those Bake Off fans.





The best part is that many of the offers come with a Black Friday guarantee - meaning if you purchase now, Currys PC World promise they won't lower the price any more on Black Friday itself. It's music to our ears. We'll be constantly adding to the offers but you can find the full list of the best deals below - so get shopping!





Amazon has also revealed its Black Friday countdown - we've taken a number of these deals and added them to this best Black Friday deals hub.





For the rest of us, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be pretty overwhelming. Every online store seems to have an offer and it is difficult to know what’s actually a good deal, and what is just a discount on old stock.







That’s where we come in. This page has everything you need to know, from simple things such as the answer to the question: when is Black Friday 2019? to the best places to get major discounts.





If you can't wait until the day itself, take a look at some fantastic lists we've just added to this Black Friday 2019 guide. We have scoured the web for the best pre-Black Friday gin deals around as well as the best pre-Black Friday whisky deals - and there are some great deals to be had. We will be adding them all to this hub when Black Friday properly starts, but head to the lists now if you want some discounted booze.







The Best Black Friday Deals... So Far

The following are all the best Black Friday deals we have found so far...

Best Black Friday home deals



39% off Sage SES875BKS The Barista Express Machine £364.99 The number-on bean-to-cup coffee machine on Amazon has now got a fantastic £234 off. It can foam your milk, grind your beans and offer exceptional barista-style coffee on a discount. Buy now from Amazon

36% off Sage BES875UK The Barista Express £385.20 A coffee machine that has the Amazon Choice seal of approval. It's now got £214 off This has everything you want - milk warming and frothing, coffee bean grinding and a digital temple control system. Buy now from Amazon

44% off KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer £279.00 The creme de la creme of kitchen accessories, the classic design of the KitchenAid has seen it grace our screens in baking shows countless times over the decades. This deal is MASSIVE, with an impressive 44% off its regular price - a must for bakers everywhere. View now at Currys PC World

25% off Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner £299.00 Known for their powerful cordless vacuum cleaners, Dyson has a knack for unleashing some absolute bargains come Black Friday. This year is no exception, with £100 off this cordless V8 model. View now at Currys PC World

16% off ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner £209.98 There's a cool £39 off of this robot vacuum cleaner, a gadget that promises auto self-charging, has a drop sensor, works with Alexa and is perfect for your hard floor and carpet. It also comes with a 20-year warranty. Buy now from Amazon

39% off Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner £165.23 Offering about two hours of cleaning on a charge, this Coredy has a fantastic £104 off of it right now. The R650 robot vacuum cleaner is armed with boost-intellect technology, enables automatically increase suction power within seconds when carpet is detected - and you can use it on hard floors, too. Buy now on Amazon

14% off Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner £249.99 This Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner works with Alexa and Google Home, will automatically increase suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed and offers 100 minutes of 'quiet' cleaning. Buy now from Amazon

55% off Eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth £39.99 There's a fantastic £57 off of this smart scale that doesn't just measure weight but body fat, too. There's an app to track your weight, too. Buy now from Amazon

31% off Char-Broil Performance Series T47G £449.99 This 4 Burner Gas Barbecue Grill comes with TRU-Infrared technology and a Side-Burner, Black Finish. It's one we reguarly use at home and it cooks meat gently and carefully, thanks to its unique heat system. It looks great, too. Buy now from Amazon

50% off Double Automatic Watch Winder £39.99 This great-looking watch winder can wind two mechanical watches at once - and has a luxury look, as well as a hefty £50 lopped off of the price. Buy now from Amazon

38% off Invision Ultra Strong TV Wall Bracket £49.99 At over half price, this is a fantastic deal for one of the best TV wall brackets on the market - it's super tough, so your precious television will be safe and is goo for TVs sized from 37 to 70 inch. Buy now from Amazon

The best Black Friday Audio deals

£95 off Echo Plus (1st Gen) £44.99 (was £139.99) This Echo Plus may be a couple of years old but it's still definitely worth your time - especially with a major discount like this. Amazon has slashed £95 off this device, bringing the price down to just £44.99. View now at Amazon

50% off LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos £299.00 If you're trying to achieve the ultimate at-home cinema experience, look no further than this LG Soundbar. Complete with Dolby Atmos for the ultimate immersive sound experience, there's a huge 50% off at the moment. View now at Currys PC World

25% off Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker £29.99 This is a decent Bluetooth speaker at a really nice price. Its 24-hour battery life will be the main draw for many but it does offer good sound and a nice bit of bass. Buy now on Amazon

The best Black Friday Alcohol Deals

27% off Lambs Spice Rum £13.99 Lamb's Spiced Rum is a good blend of 18 enhanced rums from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Guyana with natural botanicals and spices. It's made from Demerara sugar so has a caramel and vanilla taste. We've never seen this bottle cheaper. Buy now from Amazon



31% off Allt-A-Bhainne Single Malt Scotch Whisky £25.50 Originally £37, this single malt is peated and been matured in traditional American oak casks. Tasting notes include: apple and toffee. Interestingly, this is a Speyside but peaty in nature which is pretty rare. Buy now from Amazon



24% off Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch Whisky £32 Tastes like your usual 10-year-old Talisker but with added smoke and a little salt (hence the name), this is a nice deal (Whisky Exchange still has it full price) for what is a milder Laphroaig alternative. Buy now from Amazon



31% off Bowmore Single Malt Whisky Miniature Gift Set £14.99 This boxset screams Christmas present. It's three miniature bottles of Bowmore, the single malt whisky specialists. In the box you get a 12, 15 and 18 year 5cl bottle - three cracking drams for a fiver apiece. Buy now from Amazon

23% off Bowmore Darkest 15 Year Old 70c £39.99 Matured in both sherry and bourbon casks, this is one special whisky. At 15 years, it's nice and mature offering tasting notes of dark chocolate, sun-dried fruits and treacle toffee. It's smokey and a recent award winner, too. Buy now from Amazon



The best Black Friday Tech Deals



£95 off Echo Plus (1st Gen) £44.99 (was £139.99) This Echo Plus may be a couple of years old but it's still definitely worth your time - especially with a major discount like this. Amazon has slashed £95 off this device, bringing the price down to just £44.99. View now at Amazon 19% off Apple Airpods with Charging Case (latest Model) £129 The latest Apple AirPods have been given a cool £20 discount. These offer a great way into True Wireless headphones, look good and are Siri compatible. Buy now from Amazon



20% off TECKIN Smart Plug £39.99 The TECKIN Smart Plug offers up a way to smarten up your gadgets on the cheap. They work over WiFi and are Amazon Echo and Google Home compatible. There's no hub, so just plug in and there's four in the pack. Buy now from Amazon

31% off LG 55" Smart Ultra HD OLED TV with Google Assistant £1,099.00 If you're in the market for a brand new Smart TV, look no further than LG's 55" offering. Complete with Google Assistant, this Ultra HD TV is one of the best deals around with a huge £500 off its original price. View now at Currys PC World

34% off EC Technology Portable Phone Charger £24.99 For those living life on the move, a portable power bank is a must have. This EC Technology offering charges an iPhone XS around 5 times over and is can be recharged using either a Micro-USB cable or a USB-C cable. Buy now from Amazon

34% off HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa 14" Intel Core i3 Laptop £349.00 Laptop hunters are in luck ahead of Black Friday, as HP have unveiled this massive offer on their Pavillion 14 model. Featuring 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory - it's a solid all rounder. The price also features a Black Friday guarantee that it won't go any lower. View now at Currys PC World

25% off LENOVO IdeaPad S145-15IWL 15.6" Intel Core i3 Laptop £299.00 If you're on the hunt for a new laptop, look no further than this bargain from Lenovo. Featuring Windows 10, 4 GB of RAM and 5.5 hours of battery life on-the-move, it's an all-rounder worth snapping up. View now at Currys PC World





17% off HUAWEI P30 Lite - 128 GB £229.00 Mobile phone deal hunters come forth, for the Huawei P30 in black currently has 17% off at Currys PC World. View now at Currys PC World

25% off Motorola G7 Plus £199.99 Motorola have stepped up to the plate with this 25% off offeron the G7 Plus indigo model. Featuring 64 GB of storage and 12 MP front camera, this little handset is a versatile companion. View now at Currys PC World

What actually is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The phrase Black Friday was first used in the Fifties to refer to people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving. The day was used by people who wanted to head to the shops to get buying ready for Christmas.





Black Friday also refers to the general chaos that is created on the day, which if you’ve ever watched those viral videos of people fighting over TVs is probably fair enough.





While the event has happened in the US for decades, the UK has only fairly recently embraced the tradition. Though, the manic scenes in shopping centres seem to have been replaced by furiously clicking away at home.





Is Black Friday just one day?

Officially yes, but the buying spree continues way beyond it. While many shops have early Black Friday events, the day officially starts at midnight on November 29 (aka late Thursday night) and lasts for just one day. For example, Amazon has just announced its sale will run for a whole week from 22 November culminating on Black Friday itself (29 November). You then have Cyber Monday - where there are exclusive deals online - so some discounts may continue throughout the weekend.





When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday will start on Friday, 22 November (although there are many deals before this - some are already live) - this will last for a full eight days then Cyber Monday always follows on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it will be on December 2. This is actually later than normal and, probably on purpose, it is actually now after pay day and not before for many people. Then again, it’s also the first after Brexit (if it happens), so we could all be using money as fuel by then as it may be completely worthless.





Where to find the best Black Friday deals?

Let’s be honest, there will be deals everywhere. You probably won’t be able to click on site with being often some sort of discount. At Shortlist we will be on hand to curate the deals for you - making sure that you only see the deals that are truly bargains. So it is definitely worth bookmarking this page and keeping an eye on the above gift guides..





Let’s start with the obvious; Amazon. As one of the largest retailers in the world, Amazon takes events like Black Friday very seriously (you only have to look at Amazon Prime Day to see that). Often some of the best deals are on their own products, so keep an eye on their Echo Dots, Fire TV sticks and Kindles. We now know that its Black Friday sale will run from 22 November to 29 November - so get ready for a whole week of discounts.



It might even be worth signing up to Amazon Prime to get the most out of the day, as having a Prime membership will almost certainly get you extra savings. It’ll cost you £79 a year, or £40 a year if you’re a student. However, there’s an initial 30-day free Amazon trial if you just want to try it out (sounds like a win-win to us).





Currys PC World also had some major discounts on TVs last year so, if yours needs a bit of an update, maybe wait until Black Friday and buy yourself an early Christmas treat. There’s also likely to be some great deals on laptops, phones and cameras.





If you’re actually intending to venture out on Black Friday John Lewis and Next are the shops to make a bee-line for. John Lewis often drops the prices of a range of tech gadgets. It is also likely to be another retailer with some decent deals on TVs, too.





If you need new workwear, Next is the place to be on November 29. It is one of the only UK shops that still has people queuing outside from as early as 6am.





Not only is it great for workwear (for men and women) but it has some brilliant homeware, too. The retailer also now stocks brands such as Adidas, Lipsy and Ivy Park, so you can get more in one place.





How do I know if I have a good Black Friday deal?

That’s where Shortlist comes in. We’ve been busy compiling buying guides so you can check to see if the goods you are buying are worth it.





Black Friday deals: 5 categories to look out for

