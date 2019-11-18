Best Black Friday deals 2019: fantastic Black Friday discounts revealed

Black Friday 2019 is set to be one of the biggest retail times of the year. It used to be that Black Friday was a gay-long thing, but now it lasts for weeks and that means that there are a whole manner of Black Friday sales to be found and Black Friday discounts to be had.
To some, Black Friday is practically a sport. If that’s you, then you’re probably already preparing so that when the clock strikes midnight, you’re ready to shop for all those Black Friday deals.
UPDATED: Currys PC World has unleashed a host of pre-Black Friday bargains for you to get your hands on. We've selected the best discounts offer - including Motorola handsets, Lenovo laptops and a massive 44% off the classic KitchenAid for all those Bake Off fans.
The best part is that many of the offers come with a Black Friday guarantee - meaning if you purchase now, Currys PC World promise they won't lower the price any more on Black Friday itself. It's music to our ears. We'll be constantly adding to the offers but you can find the full list of the best deals below - so get shopping!
Amazon has also revealed its Black Friday countdown - we've taken a number of these deals and added them to this best Black Friday deals hub.
For the rest of us, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be pretty overwhelming. Every online store seems to have an offer and it is difficult to know what’s actually a good deal, and what is just a discount on old stock.
That’s where we come in. This page has everything you need to know, from simple things such as the answer to the question: when is Black Friday 2019? to the best places to get major discounts.
If you can't wait until the day itself, take a look at some fantastic lists we've just added to this Black Friday 2019 guide. We have scoured the web for the best pre-Black Friday gin deals around as well as the best pre-Black Friday whisky deals - and there are some great deals to be had. We will be adding them all to this hub when Black Friday properly starts, but head to the lists now if you want some discounted booze.
The Best Black Friday Deals... So Far
The following are all the best Black Friday deals we have found so far...
What actually is Black Friday?
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The phrase Black Friday was first used in the Fifties to refer to people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving. The day was used by people who wanted to head to the shops to get buying ready for Christmas.
Black Friday also refers to the general chaos that is created on the day, which if you’ve ever watched those viral videos of people fighting over TVs is probably fair enough.
While the event has happened in the US for decades, the UK has only fairly recently embraced the tradition. Though, the manic scenes in shopping centres seem to have been replaced by furiously clicking away at home.
Is Black Friday just one day?
Officially yes, but the buying spree continues way beyond it. While many shops have early Black Friday events, the day officially starts at midnight on November 29 (aka late Thursday night) and lasts for just one day. For example, Amazon has just announced its sale will run for a whole week from 22 November culminating on Black Friday itself (29 November). You then have Cyber Monday - where there are exclusive deals online - so some discounts may continue throughout the weekend.
When is Black Friday?
This year, Black Friday will start on Friday, 22 November (although there are many deals before this - some are already live) - this will last for a full eight days then Cyber Monday always follows on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it will be on December 2. This is actually later than normal and, probably on purpose, it is actually now after pay day and not before for many people. Then again, it’s also the first after Brexit (if it happens), so we could all be using money as fuel by then as it may be completely worthless.
Where to find the best Black Friday deals?
Let’s be honest, there will be deals everywhere. You probably won’t be able to click on site with being often some sort of discount. At Shortlist we will be on hand to curate the deals for you - making sure that you only see the deals that are truly bargains. So it is definitely worth bookmarking this page and keeping an eye on the above gift guides..
Let’s start with the obvious; Amazon. As one of the largest retailers in the world, Amazon takes events like Black Friday very seriously (you only have to look at Amazon Prime Day to see that). Often some of the best deals are on their own products, so keep an eye on their Echo Dots, Fire TV sticks and Kindles. We now know that its Black Friday sale will run from 22 November to 29 November - so get ready for a whole week of discounts.
It might even be worth signing up to Amazon Prime to get the most out of the day, as having a Prime membership will almost certainly get you extra savings. It’ll cost you £79 a year, or £40 a year if you’re a student. However, there’s an initial 30-day free Amazon trial if you just want to try it out (sounds like a win-win to us).
Currys PC World also had some major discounts on TVs last year so, if yours needs a bit of an update, maybe wait until Black Friday and buy yourself an early Christmas treat. There’s also likely to be some great deals on laptops, phones and cameras.
If you’re actually intending to venture out on Black Friday John Lewis and Next are the shops to make a bee-line for. John Lewis often drops the prices of a range of tech gadgets. It is also likely to be another retailer with some decent deals on TVs, too.
If you need new workwear, Next is the place to be on November 29. It is one of the only UK shops that still has people queuing outside from as early as 6am.
Not only is it great for workwear (for men and women) but it has some brilliant homeware, too. The retailer also now stocks brands such as Adidas, Lipsy and Ivy Park, so you can get more in one place.
How do I know if I have a good Black Friday deal?
That’s where Shortlist comes in. We’ve been busy compiling buying guides so you can check to see if the goods you are buying are worth it.
Black Friday deals: 5 categories to look out for
- Black Friday alcohol deals are always a big thing over the period, so our best gin, best whiskey and best rum guides will be essential.
- Black Friday tech deals will be myriad, so keep an eye on our best budget laptop, best soundbars and best headphone guides.
- Black Friday gaming deal will also be huge, so keep an eye on our best games console, best Xbox One games, best PS4 games and best Nintendo Switch games list.
- Black Friday grooming deals will also be something to look out for - so keep an eye on our best beard trimmer, best electric toothbrush and our best hair dryers guide.
- Black Friday home deals will also serve up a bunch of bargains and that’s where our best mattress, best food processor and best coffee machine guides come in.
Image credits: Rawpixel