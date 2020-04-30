Best Assassin Creed games, ranked

Assassin’s Creed is a franchise that has gone through many changes but has endured to become one of the most loved around.





After a rather rocky start with the original Assassin’s Creed, the second game was a classic, telling the tale of Ezio and showcasing the brilliance of the time-hopping plot (although we could all do with a little less animus stuff.





There have been 11 main games so far, with a number of spin-offs, too. And it’s been announced that the new Assassin’s Creed game will be taking on Vikings and is called Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.





This got us thinking: which is the best Assassin’s Creed game of them all? Well, our pick would still be the majestic Assassin’s Creed II with Black Flag close behind.





But, this list is all about you - we’ve outlined the current 11 main games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise and we want you to vote how you see fit below.



