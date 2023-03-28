Amazon Spring Sale: the best bargains we've found so far

A new Amazon sale has arrived, and with it a load of decent deals have appeared on the site.

Now, you will be VERY familiar with Amazon's sales. Every June we get the Amazon Prime sale, then when November comes Black Friday also brings in the bargains.

The Spring Sale is a new thing for Amazon and while a lot of the discounts will be familiar, the key thing here is that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to get the deals: they are for everyone.

There are a lot of deals on Amazon right now but don't fear: we have gone through the deals so you don't have to, surfacing the deals that we think are the best on the service right now.

From aftershave to streaming sticks, gin to LEGO - here are the great deals you need to know about...

20% off LEGO 75301 Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing £35.99 - WAS £44.99 This LEGO version of Luke's famous ship is a superb gift for the Star Wars fan in your life. As well as the bricks to build an X-Wing you also get Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna Minifigures. View now at Amazon

43% off! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ears £199.99 - WAS: £349.95 Not the lowest price ever for the Beats3 (we've seen them for £149) but for the price right now you still get an amazing over-ear headphone set, complete with 22 hours' listening and some cracking ANC. View now on Amazon

27% off! Cosori Air Fryer £87.99 - WAS £119.99 Air Fryers are all the rage right now and this one has a GoodFood Highly Rated badge and some 83% 5-Star reviews on Amazon. It comes with 13 one-touch functions and its own recipe book. View now on Amazon

45% off! Echo Dot: 5th Gen, 2022 release £29.99 - WAS £54.99 Ah, the Echo Dot. We always say never buy these full price as they are the first things to be discounted in any Amazon sale - and now we have that discount, with a whopping 45% off. This is one of the cheapest and best ways to get Alexa in your home. View now on Amazon

51% off! BOSS Bottled Night £37.79 - WAS £77.99 For the last year or so, this one has been hovering around the £50 mark so it's great to see BOSS Bottled now under £40. This fragrance offers up a wood scent, with vanilla, lemon and jasmine notes. View now on Amazon

35% off! The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Single Malt Whisky £23.99 - WAS £37 Back to pretty much its lowest-price ever (it was £22 for a very short time back in 2022), this is a great price for a fantastic whisky. It's a bright whisky, with notes of mandarin orange, vanilla and honeydew melon. View now on Amazon

20% off! Hendrick's Lunar Gin £27.99 - WAS £35 Hendrick's Lunar Gin is one of our picks for the best gin around right now and we always snap up a bottle or two when it's discounted. This special edition offers up rich floral notes and rarely goes below £30. View now on Amazon

33% Off! Fire TV Stick 4K £39.99 - WAS £59.99 We are big fans of the FireTV Stick. Even if you don't need one for your TVs at home - get one, sign into your streaming apps then chuck it into your travel bag and you can use it in the next hotel you happen to be in. This is the lowest price its been since December. View now on Amazon

35% off! Google Pixel 7 £499 - WAS £778.99 The Google Pixel 7 was one of our phones of 2022 and, at this price, it's a steal. We love the pure Google OS you get from the thing but couple it with a fantastic form factor, exceptional camera and bundled earphones and what you have is a great Spring Sale discount. View now on Amazon