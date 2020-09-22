The best Amazon Prime Day wearable deals (2020): what to expect

Don't worry, you haven't missed a notification about Amazon Prime Day 2020. The day (well, usually 48 hours) hasn't happened yet because *waves hands at what's going on in the world right now*.

This doesn't mean it's not happening, though. Quite the opposite. The rumours are that we should see Amazon Prime Day 2020 sometime in October and to get you in the mood for all the bargains that may happen, here is what happened last year.

A good fitness tracker is the best way tech can help you get out to exercise more and Amazon Prime Day last year came up with some great wearable tracker deals.



We had some hot picks for beginners, and those after a "pro" style runner's watch were happy too.

There was £40 off both the Fitbit Versa and Versa Lite. Lots of discounts on Garmin's watches (40% off the brilliant Garmin Vivoactive 3) and the Garmin Vivoactive Forerunner 735XT was given a decent discount too.

While we all wait for the best Amazon Prime Day wearable deals (2020) to appear, here are some lovely buying guides and the deals we snaffled up last year.

The best Amazon Prime Day wearable deals last year

26% off! Fitbit Versa Lite Health £136.49 Yes, it's a paired-down version of the Versa but this is still a great smartwatch. While you don't get access to music or Fitbit Play, you will get tracking and everything else, all with £40 off right now. View now at Amazon

22% off! Fitbit Versa £179 The original and best Versa - this is a health and fitness smartwatch with heart rate monitoring, music and swim tracking. It's also got £40 off right now. View at Amazon now

46% off! Garmin Forerunner 735XT £273 There's a whopping £160 off of the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, a smartwatch that offers the best tracking for triathletes and those who are just looking to get fit. This is because it has bike, running and swim tracking built in. View now at Amazon