Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals (2020) we've found so far

Searching for a TV bargain is always a tough thing. There's a lot to think about: the screen size, whether you should go 4K, what's the audio like... and how much it's going to hurt the pocket.

Well, you don't have to worry about that last point now as these are the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals that we have found so far.

We've gone through the myriad discounts and come up with a number of cracking sets from some big-name brands - including Philips and Panasonic. These deals are only for 48 hours only (13-14 October), and they may sell out quick - so be quick.

Most of these TVs are on the big-ish side, so if you are looking for something a little bit smaller then head to our best 32-inch TV guide.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

£100 off! TCL 50C715K 50 Inch QLED Television £399 - Was £499 £100 off this 50-inch TV makes it one of the most affordable QLED 4K TVs on the market. TCL is a decent mid-range brand, offering 10+ Dolby Vision, Android TV with Freeview Play, Prime Video, Hands-Free Voice Control, Frameless Design and works with Google Assistant and Alexa. View now at Amazon

Over £300 off! Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum Series 55-inch 4K UHD £548 - Was £899 Hisense is a great mid-range TV brand offering top specs for a decent price. This TV has Freeview Play and Alexa Built-in. It has full array local dimming, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Dolby HDR10+ image tech. View now at Amazon

£56.00 (25%) off! Elephas mini projector £164.99 - Was £220.99 This fun for around £100 you can get a mini projector that supports 1080P HDMI, USB and has built-in YouTube. The battery on it lasts as long as an epic movie and it’s got Wi-Fi, too. View now at Amazon

£160.00 (32%) off! Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ (43 inch, 4K TV) £339 - Was £499 Panasonic has always made decent TVs and this is of no exception. Here you get HDR Support (HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision), FreeView Play, its impressive 4K Studio Colour Engine and Dolby Atmos - packed then for a 43-inch TV. View now at Amazon