The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals (2020): what to expect

You may well be asking yourself where Prime Day is, given it's usually a July event. But this years things are a lot different (in more ways than one) and we have all had to wait a little longer for bargains.

The good news is that it is looking more likely that Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place in mid-October (so rumours say). To get you thinking about what laptop discounts you would like - here we chat a little bit about the discounts we saw in last year's Amazon Prime Day.

When it comes to an Amazon Prime Day bargain, sometimes you have to look a little left field and that is what we did last year.

You would have already read a bunch of lists that have endless HP laptops with nondescript specs and not-very exciting looks - yep, they’re a sort of a bargain but for us it was all about the Chromebook and Office 360.

Below were a selection of Chromebook offers that we found in last year's Amazon Prime Day - and they were all something of a steal. They represented an under the radar laptop variant that’s slowly become one of the best out there.

They may not have packed Windows or whichever sexy landscape Mac OS wants to emulate - head to our best budget laptops piece for that - but Chrome OS has become a more-than decent alternative.

We also layered this with a brilliant Microsoft Office 360 offer - a subscription service that brings the ultimate in Office for a cut price deal.

Head below for the full rundown of last years best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals (as well as some fun gift guides).

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

30% off! ASUS Chromebook C223NA (Grey) £129.99 There's £60 off this Chromebook that comes packing an Intel Celeron N3350 chip, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC memory, a 11.6 Inch HD Screen and Chrome OS, this is a great budget laptop for those who want a decent battery life and love a bit of Android. View now at Amazon

25% off! HP Chromebook 11-v001na 11.5-Inch Laptop £139.99 There's nearly £50 off this silver Chromebook. I has an Intel N3060 chip, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and comes with Chrome OS. Original price was a still-cheap £187.81. View now at Amazon

25% off! Dell Chromebook 14 7000 £469.99 One of the more expensive Chromebooks has just got a big reduction. The Dell Chromebook 14 7000 is 14-Inch laptop that can also be a tablet. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC memory, USB Type-C slots (the new, good ones) and Chrome OS. This is a saving of £160 off the RRP. View now at Amazon

Save 25% Dell Chromebook 11 3000 £149.99 There's £50 off this Chromebook which comes with a 11.6 Inch HD LED-Backlit screen, 4GB RAM, 16 GB eMMC memory and Chrome OS. This is great for those who don't fancy a big-screen laptop. View now at Amazon