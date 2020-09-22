The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals (2020): what to expect
Last year we saw brilliant cut-price Chromebooks and a discount surprise.
You may well be asking yourself where Prime Day is, given it's usually a July event. But this years things are a lot different (in more ways than one) and we have all had to wait a little longer for bargains.
The good news is that it is looking more likely that Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place in mid-October (so rumours say). To get you thinking about what laptop discounts you would like - here we chat a little bit about the discounts we saw in last year's Amazon Prime Day.
When it comes to an Amazon Prime Day bargain, sometimes you have to look a little left field and that is what we did last year.
You would have already read a bunch of lists that have endless HP laptops with nondescript specs and not-very exciting looks - yep, they’re a sort of a bargain but for us it was all about the Chromebook and Office 360.
Below were a selection of Chromebook offers that we found in last year's Amazon Prime Day - and they were all something of a steal. They represented an under the radar laptop variant that’s slowly become one of the best out there.
They may not have packed Windows or whichever sexy landscape Mac OS wants to emulate - head to our best budget laptops piece for that - but Chrome OS has become a more-than decent alternative.
We also layered this with a brilliant Microsoft Office 360 offer - a subscription service that brings the ultimate in Office for a cut price deal.
Head below for the full rundown of last years best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals (as well as some fun gift guides).
