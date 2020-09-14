Bentley teams up with Naim and Focal for new luxury audio goodies

Luxury car make Bentley has revealed that it's partnered with Naim Audio and Focal for the launch of two luxury audio products that have been given Bentley's design touch.

The first is the Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition. This is a variation of the Mu-so 2nd Generation high-end wireless speaker system, which is filled to the brim with audio grunt and has streaming smarts.

The Bentley Special Edition marks the first time the speaker has been given a wood finish. The veneer is made with Ayous, a sustainable African hardwood, that's been repeatedly lacquered to give it a dark finish.

Other Bentley-inspired touches include a a smoked plinth, copper-threaded speaker grille (material inspired by the Bentley EX 100 GT Concept Car which was created in 2019) and a nice touch is that the signature Bentley lattice design, which is also used in the 100 GT, surrounds the volume dial. This illuminates when you touch it.

The new speaker marks some 12 years that Naim Audio has been teaming up with Bentley - it powers Bentley's in-car systems - so it's obviously a partnership that's going well.

The second launch is a new link-up for Bentley. It's teamed up with luxury headphone manufacturer Focal for the Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones.



These wired headphones have been specifically tuned for the Bentley partnership, so they should sound similar to the special edition Naim Mu-So.

The fabric of the carry case is the same as the grille of the Naim Mu-So as well, which is a great design flourish.

When it comes to Bentley inspired design, there is the signature Bentley lattice design on the side of each ear cup and these headphones are set to be some of the most comfortable around, as the ear cups are made from soft, breathable Pittards gloving leather.

Given the heritage of the brands (and Bentley), these aren't cheap products. The Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition costs £1,799 and the Focal for Bentley Radiance are £1,199.

Both will be available to purchase from mid-to-late October, from selected Focal and Naim retailers and shop.bentleymotors.com.