Beavis And Butthead are back to mock Gen Z for all its worth

Beavis And Butthead are to make a surprise return, with creator Mike Judge back to voice the characters for two new seasons.

Fresh from tearing the obnoxious world of Silicon Valley a new one with, er, Silicon Valley, Judge has now got his sights firmly set on just what the Gen Z is up to, alongside their Gen X parents.

"In this iteration, Beavis and Butt-head are entering a whole new Gen Z world," said Comedy Central which is housing the new series. It also revealed that there will be "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans - Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."

No mention of Millennials there but we're guessing they will face a nice bit of snark, too.

Given we are all now a Beavis and Butthead of sorts, sitting in front of Twitter and Facebook adding our own commentary to what the hell is happening in the world, we've a feeling a new show about the two metal heads is sorely needed.

And let's not forget that Gogglebox ripped off the concept of chatting over shows wholesale - just with much less TP for their bumhole.

Beavis and Butthead first aired in 1993 when the main focus of MTV was music and not to showcase the vacuous world of rich reality stars. It was made into a successful film in 1996, where the pair did America, and there was a new series in 2011 which ran for 22 episodes.

This time around it's a reboot - so there's a chance that we might see the characters as grown-ups. although this isn't confirmed.

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge about the show and we completely agree.