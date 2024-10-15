Beatles ‘64 documentary has a ticket to ride on Disney+, focuses on Fab Four’s US debut

You could watch Beatles documentaries eight days a week with a Disney+ subscription at the moment, with the House of Mouse doubling down on Fab Four content over the past few years.

Not content with the critical acclaim of Peter Jackson’s Get Back doc, or the long-awaited streaming release of the classic Let It Be behind-the-scenes film, Disney+ will soon become the streaming home of Beatles ‘64, an all-new documentary produced by Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi.

As the name suggests, the film focuses on the year 1964 — a pivotal moment in The Beatles career which sees them touch down on US soil for the first time, sparking the ‘Beatlemania’ fandom that pop music has never quite seen the likes of since.

Beatles ‘64 covers off all the key events — the band’s touchdown at Kennedy Airport, the debut Ed Sullivan Show performance and their first American gig at Washington’s DC Coliseum. The documentary’s archive footage will be interspersed with new interview footage from surviving band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr (both also acting as producers), as well as fans whose young minds were blown by The Beatles’ arrival stateside.

Excitingly, the archive footage onshow here, upscaled to glorious 4K resolution, has been restored by Park Road Post — the same video effects studio that did such a phenomenal job restoring aged World War One footage for Peter Jackson’s moving They Shall Not Grow Old documentary. In other words, it should look fantastic.

Beatles ‘64 hits Disney+ on November 29th — and should go some way towards soothing the woes of those who missed out on tickets for McCartney’s winter UK tour later this year.