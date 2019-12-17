Bacardi launches festive coconut cream liqueur just in time for Christmas

Christmas always brings out an abundance of festive flavoured alcohol, from the best Christmas beer to gin made from Christmas trees.

Now, Bacardi has decided to release its own twist on a holiday drink with a limited-edition coconut cream liqueur called Coquito.





The drink’s name means ‘Little Coconut’ in Spanish and it’s a festive Puerto Rican holiday drink with flavours of coconut, vanilla and cinnamon, making it a great alternative to eggnog.





It does contain the brand’s signature white rum but the ABV is a bit lower at just 13%.





Unfortunately, it is currently only being sold in the US for $17.99 per bottle through online retailer Drizly.





For those in the UK, Bacardi do already sell a coconut rum so that you can still enjoy the tropical flavour, it just won’t have the creamy finish of the liqueur.





Here’s hoping it travels across the Atlantic in time for next year’s Christmas celebrations.





