Get in the festive spirit with this Christmas tree flavoured gin

There are some drinks that just ~are~ Christmas; but put aside your mulled wine and eggnog, as you can now buy Christmas tree-flavoured gin.

Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin is made from Christmas tree tips - Norway Spruce to be exact - along with eight other botanicals including juniper, orange peel and cassia.





Its makers, Yattendon Distillery, hand-pick the ingredients and described the flavour as “crisp and delicate”.





The 50cl bottle is available now for £20, with an ABV of 40.3%.





If you’re looking for something with a lower percentage, the Berkshire-based distillery has also launched a Sloe Gin.









Made by infusing its classic dry gin with hand-picked sloe berries, the gin is bottled at a lower ABV of 28%.





Also available now, the “bold, vibrant and fruity” Sloe Gin will cost you £20 from Amazon, too.





Founder of the Berkshire Botanical Spirits Collection, Johnny Neill, told The Spirit Business that the gin “truly embodies the spirit of Christmas”.





“Our philosophy is to create enduring, sustainable botanical spirits and liqueurs using the inspiration of botanicals growing within the beautiful area of Yattendon,” he explained.





“I’m particularly excited about the use of Norway spruce within our Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin – it’s a real nod to the area’s acclaim to Christmas tree growth and the land that it is distilled upon. If you’re after gin that truly embodies the spirit of Christmas, you can’t do much better than this.”