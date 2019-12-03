This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > News

Get in the festive spirit with this Christmas tree flavoured gin

Your mulled wine alternative has arrived

Get in the festive spirit with this Christmas tree flavoured gin
Holly Pyne

There are some drinks that just ~are~ Christmas; but put aside your mulled wine and eggnog, as you can now buy Christmas tree-flavoured gin.

Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin is made from Christmas tree tips - Norway Spruce to be exact - along with eight other botanicals including juniper, orange peel and cassia.


Its makers, Yattendon Distillery, hand-pick the ingredients and described the flavour as “crisp and delicate”.


The 50cl bottle is available now for £20, with an ABV of 40.3%.


If you’re looking for something with a lower percentage, the Berkshire-based distillery has also launched a Sloe Gin.


Get in the festive spirit with this Christmas tree flavoured gin


Made by infusing its classic dry gin with hand-picked sloe berries, the gin is bottled at a lower ABV of 28%.


Also available now, the “bold, vibrant and fruity” Sloe Gin will cost you £20 from Amazon, too.


Founder of the Berkshire Botanical Spirits Collection, Johnny Neill, told The Spirit Business that the gin “truly embodies the spirit of Christmas”.


“Our philosophy is to create enduring, sustainable botanical spirits and liqueurs using the inspiration of botanicals growing within the beautiful area of Yattendon,” he explained.


“I’m particularly excited about the use of Norway spruce within our Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin – it’s a real nod to the area’s acclaim to Christmas tree growth and the land that it is distilled upon. If you’re after gin that truly embodies the spirit of Christmas, you can’t do much better than this.”


Today's Top 10 Cyber Monday deals

1. Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch
1. Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch
£97.09 (save £48)
£145.99
View now at Amazon
2. Plymouth Original Dry Gin, 70cl
2. Plymouth Original Dry Gin, 70cl
£18.99 (29% off)
£26.69
View now at Amazon
3. Chewbacca Talking Mask
3. Chewbacca Talking Mask
£21.02 (25% off)
£28.12
View now at Amazon
4. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1
4. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1
£115 (50% off)
£230
View now at Amazon
5. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
5. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
£99.00
£252
View now at NOW TV
6. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
6. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
£25.99
£38.00
View now at Amazon
7. Fitbit Inspire HR
7. Fitbit Inspire HR
£60.99 (32% off)
£89.99
View now at Amazon
8. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
8. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
£13.99
View now at Argos
9. Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch
9. Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch
£18.99 (23% off)
£24.49
View now at Amazon
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
£128.00
£230.00
View now at Amazon

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists