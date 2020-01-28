There's an Atari themed hotel coming soon

Miss Atari? Fancy getting a hit of some retro gaming joy? Well, you could buy an old console off eBay. Or you could stay in the new Atari themed hotel, set to launch in the US.

According to real estate developed GSD Group, gaming hotels could launch in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco and Las Vegas to name but a few.

They'd have everything you'd normally want in a hotel – meeting rooms, restaurants, bars, co-working spaces – but with some unique gaming features, too.

These come in the form of so called 'gaming playgrounds', where you can play retro games as well as have a go with some VR and AR headsets and even watch or take part in e-sports events.

And with Nintendo launching its own theme park based on the Mario universe, there are plenty of ways fans can take their love of gaming into the real world over the next few years.

We'll keep you updated on any new developments. In the meantime, our best retro games and best retro games console guides will scratch that old-school gaming itch.

Via SlashGear